She’s thriving and moving on! After Ariana Madix was spotted packing on the PDA with Daniel Wai at Coachella earlier this month, costar Lala Kent is thrilled about the prospective couple.

“She’s like, ‘Heartbreak, what? Like, I’m solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man,’” the 32-year-old Vanderpump Rules star gushed of her 37-year-old costar during the Wednesday, April 26, episode of her “Give Them Lala” podcast. “She’s looking at [everything] like, ‘Look at my life. I’m happy.’ She said [to me], ‘Wow, I don’t have anxiety anymore. This is strange.’”

Madix’s connection with Wai made headlines after they were spotted attending the first weekend of Coachella with a group of pals in April. In several social media uploads, the pair were seen cuddling while watching the musical performances. TMZ later obtained footage of the twosome making out on the Indio, California, festival grounds.

“She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the pair’s PDA session. “She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

Madix has been single since her breakup with Tom Sandoval, which Us confirmed in March following his months-long secret affair with Raquel Leviss.

“[I’m thankful people] get to see Ariana the way that I’ve always looked at Ariana,” Kent added on Wednesday, noting the Florida native is “f—king thriving” both professionally and personally.

The TomTom founder, 40, and Madix had dated for nine years before their relationship ended amid the fallout from his affair with Leviss, 28. While Sandoval and the former pageant queen have since paused a romantic relationship, the Missouri native is “really happy” that Madix has moved on with the New York-based fitness coach.

“Yes, I love that,” Sandoval gushed to TMZ earlier this month. “Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do.”

The Lifetime actress has also found solace in her tight-knit circle of pals, including many of their Vanderpump Rules costars.

“When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” Madix wrote via Instagram last month, breaking her silence on the split and affair scandal. “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. … What doesn’t kill me better run.”