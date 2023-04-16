Fresh ink! In between enjoying live performances at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, Ariana Madix was keen to get a new tattoo.

The Vanderpump Rules star, 37, documented the artistic process via her Instagram Stories on Saturday, April 15, sharing a photo of tattoo artist Jonathan “JONBOY” Valena hard at work on her newest ink. Madix, who attended the first weekend of the music festival with a group of her pals, sported a white bikini top and matching miniskirt at the “Camp Poosh” bash.

Poosh — the wellness brand founded by Kourtney Kardashian — hosted a pop-up party in the Coachella Valley desert on Saturday with a variety of fun activations, including classic camp activities, musical performances, food trucks and festival glam prep. Anastasia Beverly Hills was on standby to help attendees touch up their makeup while JonBoy set up his tattoo gun for interested parties.

“’Til Death (Or Laser Removal) Do Us Part,” the brand’s Instagram wrote via Instagram Story, referring to the title of Kardashian and her husband Travis Barker’s Hulu wedding special.

Madix, for her part, opted to get matching tattoos with bestie Bradley Kearns, deciding to get illustrated alien faces inked on their respective forearms. “Making memories,” Poosh captioned a photo of the Bravo star showing off her finished masterpiece.

One day earlier, the former SUR bartender stepped out at the Celsius Oasis Vibe launch party with costars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies.

“Ariana looked happy and confident as she checked out the activations with Scheana and Brock,” an eyewitness exclusively told Us Weekly of the Friday, April 14, bash, noting that the trio arrived holding hands and skipping. “Ariana was seated in a private lounge area laughing with her friends and seemed unbothered.”

Madix later told TikTok influencer Farai Bennett that she felt “amazing” and was “thriving” during the event.

The Bravolebrity’s enthusiasm to attend the music festival comes less than one month after Us confirmed she had split from ex Tom Sandoval after nine years of dating following his months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“When I have felt like I couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” Madix wrote via Instagram last month. “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement. However, I know that I am not in this alone. So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. … What doesn’t kill me better run.”

The Lifetime actress — who is still sharing her Los Angeles pad with the 40-year-old TomTom owner but only communicating through a third party — later showed up to the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion taping intent on making Sandoval’s “eyes bleed” after he saw her jaw-dropping look.

“Ariana, is it safe to say you’re wearing a revenge dress today?” Andy Cohen asked the blonde bombshell in an Instagram Story video during the March taping before Madix coyly replied. She quipped, “It certainly looks that way, huh?”