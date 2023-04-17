Keeping it casual! Ariana Madix was spotted making out with a new man at Coachella, but multiple insiders exclusively tell Us Weekly that she’s not interested in a serious relationship at the moment.

“Ariana is single and is having the time of her life,” one source says of the Vanderpump Rules star, 37. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

The bartender was seen packing on the PDA with Daniel Wai on Sunday, April 16, after sharing a photo of herself posing with him during the Indio, California, music festival.

“She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel,” the insider says of the reality star. “She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

A second source tells Us that Madix and the personal trainer were “just having fun” over the weekend. “Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom,” the insider explains, noting that the Florida native is “not looking for anything serious” amid the fallout of her split from Tom Sandoval. “Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did.”

In March, Us confirmed that Madix and Sandoval, 40, split after he was caught having an affair with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. The Fancy AF Cocktails coauthors had been dating since 2014.

Nearly two weeks after the split was made public, Madix spoke out via Instagram and thanked fans for their support. “When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours,” she wrote in March. “To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

Sandoval, for his part, told his side of the story during an interview with Howie Mandel earlier this month. The TomTom co-owner claimed that he broke up with Madix in February but she refused to accept the split.

“Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this s–t,” the Missouri native alleged on Tuesday, April 11. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship.’ I was like, ‘Ariana, I don’t think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.’ I hadn’t told her about Raquel yet. She’s like, ‘If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.'”

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman also claimed that he and Leviss, 28, hooked up for the first time in August 2022 after the guys’ night that was documented earlier this season on Pump Rules. “We just kissed. It was magnetic,” he recalled to Mandel, 67. “I felt something that I hadn’t felt in so long, like emotionally.”

Leviss, meanwhile, checked herself into a mental health facility in the aftermath of the scandal. “Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep for the former pageant queen told Us on Friday, April 14. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”

Two of her Pump Rules costars — Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan — suggested that Leviss was actually at a spa, but an insider told Us that Leviss was “absolutely” not at a resort or anything similar.

“People looking to jump on the bandwagon for relevance and spreading misinformation and rumors should not only consider Raquel’s circumstances but also consider all of the people struggling with their mental health who are watching how people are reacting to this situation,” the source added. “It will only make it harder for them to seek help.”