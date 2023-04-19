Wishing her the best. Tom Sandoval claimed he’s rooting for ex Ariana Madix’s happiness after their breakup — and his affair with Raquel Leviss — made headlines earlier this year.

“Yes, I love that,” the Vanderpump Rules star, 40, told TMZ on Tuesday, April 18, when asked about Madix’s Coachella hookup with Daniel Wai over the weekend.

Sandoval insisted he wants his ex-girlfriend — whom he dated for nine years before their split — to find love again. “Yes, I do [want that]. I really do,” he confessed, noting he’s “really happy” for the Florida native.

Us Weekly confirmed in early March that the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras singer and Madix had called it quits after she discovered the Minnesota native had been engaged in a months-long affair with Leviss, 28.

Sandoval claimed on April 11 that his split from his Fancy AF Cocktails coauthor transpired before she learned about his infidelity.

“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” he alleged during an appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew.”

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner alleged in the same interview that he and Leviss were “taking a break” from their romance after being spotted together on multiple occasions in March and early April.

“We’re really good friends,” the TV personality said, insisting their “friends with benefits” relationship was not happening “right now.”

On Tuesday, the TomTom cofounder expressed frustration over the fact that his fellow Bravo stars can’t seem to move on from the scandal. “It’s ridiculous,” he told TMZ, claiming, “The people that are perpetuating it the most [are the girls] — the squad of it all.”

Madix, for her part, appeared to have put Sandoval in her rear-view mirror over the weekend as she partied at Coachella with her friends and new flame, Wai.

The twosome were photographed packing on the PDA on Sunday, April 16, at the music festival. However, a source exclusively told Us at the time that the former bartender “isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

The insider noted that Madix is “single and is having the time of her life” in the wake of her split from Sandoval. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the source added.

Two days after sparking romance speculation, Madix was once again spotted with the fitness coach. This time, the duo were seen sharing a kiss at Los Angeles International Airport.

Leviss, for her part, opted out of going to Coachella this year. Her rep confirmed to Us on Friday, April 14, that the former pageant queen had checked into a rehab facility amid all the drama.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” read a statement from Leviss’ rep at the time.

While Pump Rules alum Peter Madrigal and Dayna Kathan claimed that Leviss’ rehab stay was actually at a “spa,” a source exclusively told Us the rumors were “absolutely not” true.