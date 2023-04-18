Here for the laughs! Ariana Madix proved she hasn’t lost her sense of humor while poking fun at ex Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss in a bit for Comedy Central.

“This interview should’ve come with a trigger warning. @hansdickie gets deep with @arianamadix,” the official Instagram account for the network posted on Tuesday, April 18, alongside a video of Madix, 37, and host Hanna Dickinson sitting down for a faux one-on-one.

In the clip, Dickinson, 27, jokingly warns the Florida native that her presence might be “triggering” because she looks eerily similar to Leviss, 28. “I have short brown hair and I kind of look like a deer in headlights like another girl on the show,” the comedian quipped, to which Madix fired back: “You don’t look like anyone they would let on TV.”

The Tales From the Trip alum then jumped right into a discussion about “cheating,” while hinting at Sandoval, 40, and Leviss’ months-long affair. (Madix discovered Sandoval’s infidelity last month and called it quits with the TomTom cofounder after almost a decade together.)

“So cheating is bad,” Dickinson said to Madix, who agreed. “Which would you say is worse: Lori Loughlin paying for her kids to get into USC or a fellow cast member f—king your boyfriend of nine years?”

While the Paradise City star chose to pass on answering, Dickinson pressed further, saying, “You are single.” After Madix played coy by asking if “there’s a question” in her statement, Dickinson made it clear what she’s aiming at. “Yeah, bitch, give us the juice,” she joked.

Before wrapping up the light-hearted conversation, Dickinson got in one last dig at Sandoval.

“We are such twins,” she gushed, comparing her and Madix’s similarities. “We both have tattoos on the back of our arms and we both dated the worst guys!”

Madix, for her part, deadpanned: “You’ve never dated anyone.”

Tuesday’s collaboration with Comedy Central is just one of the many ways Madix has proved she’s thriving amid the fallout from Sandoval and Leviss’ affair. The former bartender, who recently attended opening weekend of Coachella, was seen making out with fitness coach Daniel Wai on Sunday, April 16, after sharing a photo of herself posing with him during the Indio, California, music festival. They were then spotted packing on the PDA outside LAX on Tuesday, April 18.

After their festival hookup, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly that Madix is having “the time of her life” right now and loving her newly single status.

“She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the source shared, adding that she had an “amazing” time at Coachella with Wai. “She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

While Madix continues to move on from the drama, her Vanderpump Rules costars have often come to her defense. Sandoval, meanwhile, shared his side of the story during an interview with Howie Mandel earlier this month and claimed he tried to break up with Madix in February but she didn’t take it well.

Sandoval also admitted to having “dark thoughts” after news broke about his romance with Leviss, due to public backlash.

“Close friends did see the issues,” he added, referring to his relationship with Madix. “I don’t know [why it blew up]. I just think it was really shocking. This happened when there wasn’t a lot going on [in the news].”

Leviss, meanwhile, checked herself into a mental health treatment facility amid the fallout from her cheating scandal with the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep for the former Miss Sonoma County told Us Weekly on Tuesday, April 18. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”