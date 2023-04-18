Bring on the PDA! Ariana Madix was spotted giving Daniel Wai a goodbye smooch at LAX following their cozy outing at Coachella over the weekend.

In photos obtained by TMZ on Tuesday, April 18, the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, and the fitness coach were seen hugging and kissing as she dropped him off at the Los Angeles airport.

The pair sparked romance rumors throughout the first weekend of Coachella, beginning on Friday, April 14. Madix shared a snap of herself and Wai holding hands via her Instagram Story, while he posted a cozy pic of the twosome the following day. On the final day of the music festival, the pair were seen making out and dancing during one of the performances on Sunday, April 16, per footage obtained by TMZ.

While the Florida native and the fitness guru — who is based in New York — enjoyed their time together, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly that Madix was “enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years.”

“She is allowed to date whoever she wants and was having an amazing time at Coachella with Daniel,” the insider said on Monday, April 17. “She’s definitely open to seeing where things go with Daniel, but at the same time, Ariana isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

Madix was previously in a long-term relationship with Tom Sandoval, but the Bravo personalities called it quits in March after she learned the TomTom co-owner, 40, was having an affair with their Pump Rules costar Raquel Leviss. While Sandoval has seemingly moved on following his split from Madix, the Paradise City actress is still healing her broken heart.

“Ariana is not ready to commit to anything serious right now as she is still healing from the relationship that just ended with Tom,” another insider explained to Us on Monday, noting that Madix is “not looking for anything serious” amid her recent breakup. “Part of her healing process was going to have a good time at Coachella and that is what she did.”

Following the aftermath of his affair with the 28-year-old beauty queen, Sandoval shared his side of the story during an interview with Howie Mandel earlier this month. The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman claimed he broke up with Madix in February and she did not handle the situation well.

“Obviously, she was very upset. She freaking punched me and all this s–t,” he alleged at the time. “A couple days later, I sit down and talk with her again, and she’s like, ‘I’m not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship.’ I was like, ‘Ariana, I don’t think I could be faithful in a relationship with you right now.’ I hadn’t told her about Raquel yet. She’s like, ‘If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life.’”

Madix, for her part, broke her silence two weeks after news of her split came to light. She took to Instagram to thank her loved ones for their support and gave an update on how she was faring at the time. “To say I have been devastated and broken is an understatement,” she wrote in the lengthy caption in March.