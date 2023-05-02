Still in touch? Ariana Madix‘s new man, Daniel Wai, seemingly hinted that the duo reunited for a romantic date in New York City after their Coachella hookup.

The fitness coach took to his Instagram Story on Monday, May 1, to show off his sneakers, writing, “Which one for date night?” Wai later uploaded a second snap of himself and a mystery person posing in their shoes of choice.

Eagle-eyed fans were quick to point out that Madix, 37, and Wai previously wore a similar sneaker style during their time at Coachella last month.

The pair initially sparked romance rumors after they hung out together at the California music festival with a group of friends. Madix and Wai were seen packing on the PDA in the desert and shared a steamy kiss at the airport days later.

Madix’s connection with her new flame comes more than one month after Us Weekly confirmed in March that she and Tom Sandoval had called it quits. The former couple, who dated for nearly a decade, parted ways after Madix learned of the TomTom co-owner’s affair with their Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss.

While the Florida native appears to be moving on from Sandoval, 40, a source exclusively told Us last month that Madix “isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

The insider noted that Madix is “single and is having the time of her life” after her split from the Missouri native. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the source added.

After the reality star was caught getting cozy with Wai, Sandoval wished his ex-girlfriend luck with her romantic life. “Yes, I love that,” he told TMZ in April. “Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do.”

Earlier that month, the Schwartz & Sandy cofounder shared his side of the affair story, claiming in an interview with Howie Mandel that he tried to dump Madix weeks before his cheating scandal made headlines.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on the April 11 episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

According to the businessman, Madix was “fully in denial” about their breakup. “It scared me. It really scared me,” he said, alleging that he attempted to call it quits on Valentine’s Day. “That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f–king — how much that hurts me?”

At the time, Sandoval also offered an update on where he and Leviss, 28, stand now. “We’re really good friends. We are not putting any label on it,” he said.

Meanwhile, a rep for the model confirmed to Us that Leviss was seeking professional help in the wake of the scandal — but not for substance abuse issues.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a statement read in April. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”