He knows he can treat her better. Ariana Madix‘s Coachella hookup Daniel Wai is making his intentions for their relationship quite clear.

The fitness coach, 39, responded to several messages from Vanderpump Rules fans following their cozy outings earlier this week.

After a social media user asked Wai to “take care” of the Bravo star, 37, he replied, “Will do!” The New York native also wrote “yes” when another follower told him to “treat ariana like the queen she is.”

The pair initially sparked romance rumors after they spent time together at Coachella on Sunday, April 16. Madix and Wai were seen packing on the PDA at the music festival and shared a steamy kiss at the airport two days later.

Madix’s new flame comes more than one month after Us Weekly confirmed that she and Tom Sandoval had called it quits. The former couple, who dated for nearly a decade, parted ways as news broke of Sandoval’s affair with their costar Raquel Leviss.

As the Florida native publicly moved on from the TomTom co-owner, 40, a source exclusively told Us that Madix “isn’t totally ready to jump into a serious relationship.”

The insider noted that Madix is “single and is having the time of her life” after parting ways with the Missouri native. “She’s enjoying her freedom and being single for the first time in years,” the source added.

Sandoval, for his part, wished his ex-girlfriend and Wai well as new footage from their Coachella outing surfaced. “Yes, I love that,” he told TMZ on Tuesday, April 18. “Yes, I do [want her to find love again]. I really do.”

Ahead of the show of support for Madix, Sandoval claimed he tried to end their relationship before his cheating scandal made headlines.

“We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew,” he alleged on an episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast earlier this month. “She was trying to, like convince me not to be broken up … but that was not the case. She asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing [her] eggs, which I never did. She was like, ‘So, what do you think about doing a sperm check to fertilize my eggs?’ And I’m like, ‘What? We’re broken up.’ … I was like, ‘We’ll talk about this later, I gotta go do my show.'”

According to the businessman, Madix was “fully in denial” about their breakup. “It scared me. It really scared me,” he said after claiming they parted ways on Valentine’s Day. “That’s why, like you say, ‘Why didn’t you just break up with her then?’ It’s because of the threat of … self-sabotaging. And you know how f–king — how much that hurts me?”

At the time, Sandoval also offered an update on where he and Leviss, 28, stand now. “We’re really good friends. We are not putting any label on it.”

Meanwhile, a rep for the model confirmed to Us on April 14 that Leviss was in rehab, but not seeking help for substance abuse issues.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” the statement read. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”