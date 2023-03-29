Making bank. Ariana Madix is focused on her professional life in the wake of Tom Sandoval‘s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

The reality star took to social media on Tuesday, March 28, to share a link to a website full of merchandise inspired by her.

“Hey guys! I’m on set so I have to be quiet, and I can’t talk long. But I really wanted to share something exciting with you. If you go to this link, something cool is there. OK, I love you guys,” Madix, 37, said in the Instagram video while taking a break from filming her upcoming Lifetime television movie, Buying Back My Daughter.

The link features an official store full of “Team Ariana” items such as crewnecks, hoodies, T-shirts and more clothing options with signature quotes featured on Vanderpump Rules. Some of the merch includes memorable Madix phrases such as “Cooler than you” and “It’s not me, it’s you.”

Katie Maloney showed her support for the Florida native’s newest endeavor by sharing the website via her Instagram Story, writing, “Omg I need all of it!!”

Madix’s new project comes less than a week after she came face to face with Sandoval, 40, and Leviss, 28, at the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion. The taping, which took place on Thursday, March 23, marked the first time the entire Bravo cast was in the same room since news broke of Sandoval and Leviss’ affair.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier this month that the Missouri native and Madix called it quits after nearly a decade of dating due to his infidelity.

“The cameras haven’t stopped rolling. It’s not an understatement to say this will be the most explosive season of Vanderpump Rules ever,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

In response to the drama, the beauty pageant contestant took to social media to apologize to Madix. “I want to apologize for my actions and my choices foremost to Ariana, and to my friends and the fans so invested in our relationships. There is no excuse, I am not a victim and I must own my actions and I deeply regret hurting Ariana,” she wrote via Instagram on March 8.

Madix, for her part, broke her silence after a brief social media break, writing via Instagram on March 16, “Hi. where to begin? i want to express my most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love and support i have received from friends, family, and people i’ve never even met in the last two weeks. When i have felt like i couldn’t even stand, you all have given me the strength to continue and seen me through my darkest hours. to say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement. however, i know that i am not in this alone.”

She continued: “So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. i am so f—king lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me. what doesn’t kill me better run. love, ariana.”

Before Madix offered a glimpse at her new film role and online business, Sandoval reflected on the aftermath of the scandal.

“Hindsight’s always 20/20,” he told TMZ on Monday, March 27, before elaborating on the meaning behind the phrase. “Like, if you look back at a situation, you think of all the things you should have, would have done better.”

At the time, the TomTom co-owner admitted he wasn’t expecting the widespread response to his personal life. “I just think it was really unexpected,” he said.

Sandoval also noted that the drama has affected the two restaurants he runs alongside Tom Schwartz, which includes Schwartz and Sandy’s. “Oh yeah, of course. It’s tough,” he shared. “I honestly don’t even want to comment on it, but it has been rough. They say time heals all wounds, so we will have to see what happens.”