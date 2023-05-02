‘Dancing With The Stars’ Returns to ABC After 1 Season on Disney+: Details

Shuffle ball network change! Dancing With the Stars is set to return to its longtime home on ABC next season after its one-year stint on Disney+.

The reality series was rebranded as a Disney+ exclusive for season 31, which premiered in September 2022. Multiple outlets, including Vulture and Variety, reported on Tuesday, May 2, that season 32 of the dancing competition will once again air live on ABC while also continuing to stream live on Disney+.

The return to the alphabet network isn’t the only change shaking up DWTS this year. In March, Tyra Banks revealed that she is stepping back from the show after three years of hosting. The America’s Next Top Model creator, 49, told TMZ that she is pivoting to “focus on my business and my entrepreneurship, and also producing more TV.”

She added that “it’s time” for her to transition “from the ballroom to the boardroom.”

Former DWTS pro Julianne Hough will replace Banks to helm the show alongside Alfonso Ribeiro, who served as the model’s cohost last season.

Julianne’s brother, Derek Hough — a former DWTS pro who has served as a judge on the program since 2020’s season 29 — exclusively told Us Weekly last month that he saw Banks’ departure coming.

“I wouldn’t say that it was surprising,” the Nashville alum, 37, said. “She’s got a lot on her plate and a lot of things happening in her future. She’s one person that will always work and will always be an entrepreneur and always create opportunities. And she’s a powerhouse.”

He added that the Coyote Ugly actress was “unbelievably gracious” and made Julianne, 34, feel comfortable with stepping into her shoes.

“I just have to give her absolute props,” he said. “She just sent Julianne the most beautiful message, and I’m just really grateful for her grace.”

The two-time mirrorball trophy winner will return as a judge for season 32 alongside OGs Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli. Former judge Len Goodman — who served on the panel from 2005 to 2022 — died at age 78 last month after announcing his exit from the series last year.

“This will be my last season judging on Dancing With the Stars,” the U.K. native said during a November 2022 episode. “I’ve been with the show since it started in 2005 and it has been a huge pleasure to be part of such a wonderful show, but I’ve decided I would like to spend more time with my grandchildren and family back in Britain. I cannot thank you enough, the Dancing With the Stars family. It’s been such a wonderful experience for me and I’m looking forward so much to next week’s finale.”

The Strictly Come Dancing alum was surrounded by his family when he passed away at a hospice in Kent, England, after battling bone cancer, per his manager.

Inaba, 55, penned a heartwarming tribute to her former colleague after news of his death ​broke.“A Dancer. A teacher. A refined gentleman. A wonderful storyteller. A special soul. A mentor. A family man. And … a treasured friend,” she wrote via Instagram. “Saying goodbye at the end of last season broke my heart. But today’s news has shattered it all over again. I can’t believe that you’re gone. 💔 You were one of a kind my dear friend. And I will cherish our memories and hold them close, while I join so many others in mourning your loss.”

A premiere date for season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has not yet been announced.