Kelsey Anderson Debated If Daisy Kent ‘Spoiled’ Joey Graziadei’s Proposal for Her

By
Daisy Kent and Kelsey Anderson Disney/John Fleenor

Bachelor Nation is loving the focus on Kelsey Anderson and Daisy Kent’s friendship on the Monday, March 25, finale of The Bachelor — but did the plot twist take away from Joey Graziadei‘s proposal?

“This is one of the first times, I think, we’ve ever seen this on a season. Daisy does come to you, Kelsey, and basically says, ‘I don’t think he’s going to pick me, so I’m done.’ Was there a part of you that wishes she didn’t do that?” Joe Amabile asked Kelsey, 25, on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Tuesday, March 26. “Do you feel like that might’ve spoiled the moment for you?”

Kelsey admitted that she initially wasn’t sure how to feel about the situation.

“I think that I went back and forth at the very beginning of like, ‘Oh, I really, I don’t know. Did I want that? Did I not?’ But at the end of the day, it’s what happened,” she responded. “And I know that she had really good intent and I think that it did take a little bit of the stress off my shoulders going in. So I do appreciate Daisy and I think that she’s a wonderful woman.”

Joe, 37, wasn’t so convinced. “OK, nice, nice. … I don’t know if I would’ve liked it,” he said, laughing.

During Monday’s finale, Daisy, 25, started to spiral after realizing that Joey, 28, clearly had stronger feelings for Kelsey. Daisy subsequently went to see Kelsey ahead of the final rose ceremony to confirm her suspicions. In a Bachelor first, the two women rode to the proposal together.

“How was the car ride?” Serena Pitt asked Kelsey on Tuesday.

Kelsey responded, “It looked really awkward and it wasn’t as awkward as it looked.”

Joey, for his part, did not know that Kelsey and Daisy had arrived together.

“That was the craziest thing for me. She told me after, when we were leaving. She was like, ‘You know, me and Daisy rode in the car together.’ I was like, ‘What? That’s not a thing,'” he explained. “So all of that was a surprise for me to finally see too and for her to tell me about.”

After Daisy’s exit, Joey proposed to Kelsey. The pair plan to spend time in her native New Orleans before moving to New York City this summer.

While some may have thought Daisy wanted to self-eliminate to have a better chance of being the next Bachelorette, she turned down the offer during After the Final Rose on Monday.

“I know it’s a time for me to focus on the things I love and the people I love. And so right now, no, I’m not ready. And that’s OK,” she said. “And I’m really proud of myself for realizing that.”

Jenn Tran, who was in Joey’s final six, was announced as the season 21 lead.

