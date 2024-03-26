Shortly after announcing Jenn Tran as the new Bachelorette, ABC dropped photos of the 28 men who may be contestants on her season.

“EARLY LOOK ALERT. 👀 We’re giving you a sneak peek at the men who may be on this season of #TheBachelorette!” the show’s official Facebook account captioned the shots. “Leave a 🌹 for who would get your first impression rose.”

The first photo of 29-year-old Aaron from Tulsa, Oklahoma, stood out to fans who quickly identified him as the brother of Bachelorette season 16 alum Noah Erb. Noah went on to appear on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise where he met now-fiancée Abigail Heringer.

Jenn’s casting was a plot twist for Bachelor Nation as she was eliminated by Joey Graziadei ahead of the hometown dates. Many fans assumed Maria Georgas or runner-up Daisy Kent — who have both gained massive followings on social media throughout the season — would be the next to hand out roses. While Daisy, 25, told Jesse Palmer during After the Final Rose on Monday, March 25, that she wasn’t ready to be the Bachelorette, Maria, 29, showed support for Jenn, 26, from the audience.

“This experience is absolutely crazy and all I can hope is for them to really open up their heart to this because that’s what I did and I got so much out of it,” Jenn told the shocked crowd. “You know, it didn’t end the way that I wanted to, but I grew and I learned so much from it … I really hope that they are ready to have some frickin’ fun.”

Jenn, a physician assistant student, makes history as the first Asian American lead in the franchise.

“I feel so so grateful and so honored to be the first Asian bachelorette in this franchise,” she said on Monday. “And now to be here today saying in this position being like I am going to lead my own love story, I am going to be the main character in my story — like I just can’t help but think of how many people I’m inspiring.”

The Bachelorette is expected to air this summer.

