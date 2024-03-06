Maria Georgas is thankful for her time on Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor.

Maria, 29, reflected on her time on the show via Instagram on Tuesday, March 5, following her hometown date with Joey, 28, which aired on Monday, March 4. “What an experience this was! I have nothing but gratitude and love for everyone involved,” she captioned a number of photos from her time filming the ABC dating show. “I want to thank my family and friends who have supported me through this journey, I want to thank Joey, who made the right decision and lastly, myself for staying true to who I am.”

Maria gushed that “all 3 women” remaining — Kelsey Anderson, Daisy Kent and Rachel Nance — “deserve to be there and are there for a reason.”

“If you can take one thing from watching me it would be to always be yourself and know it’s ok to not always fit the mold. You won’t be everyone’s cup of tea but you’ll be someone’s shot of tequila🤝,” she wrote. “This experience was something I’ll never forget. I didn’t get the man but I got the most amazing support behind me and for that I will be just fine. You all amaze me🫡.”

Throughout Maria’s time on the season, she quickly became a fan favorite for her confidence, honesty and sense of humor. After her hometown date, Maria pulled Joey aside during the rose ceremony to tell him she was falling in love with him. He ultimately sent her home due to his stronger connections with the remaining women.

Maria previously found herself in some drama with Madina Alam and Sydney Gordon earlier this season, when Madina, 31, shared her insecurities about being the oldest woman in the mansion. Maria was later seen talking to another contestant about how Madina should “own” her age, but Sydney, 28, overheard and felt she was belittling Madina’s insecurities.

Sydney and Maria then joined Joey on a two-on-one date where Sydney ultimately got eliminated.

Maria’s drama continued when Lea Cayanan complained about her to Joey. That night, Lea, 24, did not receive a rose.

Following Maria’s departure from the show, fans have shared their hopes via social media that she’ll become the next Bachelorette.

“Manifesting Maria for bachelorette,” one fan wrote via X, as another added, “She’d be so chaotic and fun 🥹.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.