The Bachelor Season 28 Contestant Maria Georgas Family Guide

Maria Georgas has been making waves since she first stepped out of the limo during season 28 of The Bachelor.

When Joey Graziadei was introduced to Maria, she gave him a miniature Canadian flag in honor of her home country. Maria grew up in Ontario, Canada. Her parents separated when she was younger.

Since her parents’ breakup, Maria, who has described herself as a daddy’s girl, has remained close with her dad, Nick Georgas. However, Maria has been candid about the fact that she and her mom, whose identity remains private, are not on the best terms.

While Maria has formed a deep emotional connection with Joey, she hasn’t always seen eye to eye with the other women in the mansion.

“I think that Maria can sometimes be misunderstood,” Joey exclusively told Us Weekly about Maria’s feuds with the other contestants. “I get that she explained that herself — that she’s a little rough around the edges and was surprised that she didn’t get along with a lot of the women in the house.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Maria’s family:

Nick Georgas

Maria’s father is a successful businessman. Nick is currently the president of the Jubilee Candy Corp. Maria explained that her dad got his start in the sweets industry because her grandfather owned a chocolate factory,

“So, growing up, all I heard was like my dad’s Willy Wonka, which is so funny. I love it, but they sold the business and my dad ventured out and did something on his own, which was sprinkles,” Maria said in a TikTok explaining her dad’s intriguing career, adding, “Yeah, he looks like a rock star but he’s a candy man.”

According to Nick’s LinkedIn page, he began helping out with the business at a young age. He “started at the age of 10 working on equipment making chocolate and rainbow sprinkles” before he ventured out to found his own sprinkle company.

Maria and her dad are close and she constantly gushes about him via her social media. In June 2023, Maria paid homage to her father as he celebrated a milestone birthday.

“The man, the myth, the legend. Happy Birthday pops. 60 never looked better💗,” she wrote via Instagram. “Love you!!! Enjoy Bahamas, don’t go in shark infested waters🥰.”

Who Is Maria’s Mom?

While Maria and her father share a special connection, Maria and her mom do not have the same relationship. Though the identity of Maria’s mother is unknown, she has opened up about their rocky connection. During a one-on-one date with Joey, Maria detailed a nearly fatal car accident she and her mom got into when she was a toddler.

“A semi truck basically fell on top of my mom’s car. It was really bad. It’s crazy to even think about,” she said during the February episode. “My car seat was in, like, pieces. I was literally announced dead at the scene. It was in newspapers as a miracle at the time. It was a very scary situation.”

Maria explained to Joey that her mom went through a “big depression” after the accident and was not around much during her childhood. While their relationship is still strained, Maria admitted that her dad had advocated for the women to strengthen their bond.

“My mom and I are still a work in progress,” she said. “It’s been so much better. She thought you were so cute and she’s going to be excited to hopefully meet you.”