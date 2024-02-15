The Bachelor’s Madina Alam opened up about keeping her composure on the dating show.

Madina, 31, took to TikTok on Wednesday, February 14, to explain her “silence” on the drama surrounding her, Sydney Gordon and Maria Georgas. “I know there were a lot of funny memes talking about how all the drama is about Madina, but there’s not a ton of Madina actually talking,” she said, explaining, “I love to abide by and that is sometimes the best response is no response.”

Madina shared that because she’s not a “huge arguer,” she believes “you can’t really change someone’s viewpoint” and “can only really monitor your response to it.”

Although she admitted she felt “pretty stressed” during Joey Graziadei’s season 28 of The Bachelor, she’s still “proud” of how she “kept [herself] composed.”

Madina’s drama on the show started after she shared her insecurities about being the oldest woman in the house. Maria, 29, was later seen talking about Madina’s age to another contestant, saying, “Madina, you are 31. Own it. Joey probably loves it. … I’m old too.” Sydney, 28, overheard the conversation and felt that Maria was belittling Madina’s insecurities.

Sydney later shared the situation with Joey, 28, and said that Maria “verbally attacked” her.

Maria and Sydney then joined Joey on a two-on-one date, which aired on Monday, February 12, where Sydney ultimately got sent home. Madina later got eliminated during a rose ceremony on Tuesday, February 13.

“It was a lot more emotional than I thought it was gonna be,” Madina said via TikTok while discussing getting “dumped on national TV.”

She continued, “it was kinda sucky to not be able to show my story and most importantly to not be able to truly get to know Joey, and for Joey to truly get to know me.”

Now that Madina is no longer on the show, she opened about the “pressures” of being 31 years old and being able to openly date again. “I think something a lot of people don’t realize is when you go on the show you give up dating and finding a potential person for a long time,” she said, adding, “I’m excited but also very nervous.”

The Bachelor airs every Monday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.