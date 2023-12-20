Your account
Entertainment

‘The Bachelor’ Season 28 Contestants: Meet the Women Competing for Joey Graziadei’s Heart

By
Bachelor Cast 447
32
ABC (3)

Joey Graziadei is gearing up for his journey to find love.

A month before the tennis player’s season of The Bachelor is set to premiere, ABC released a full list of the women who will be competing for Joey’s heart.

Joey was named the Bachelor after he finished as the runner-up on Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year. Charity stopped his proposal during the August season finale and got engaged to Dotun Olubeko.

“[It’s] definitely surreal. It is sinking in very slowly, but I am trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it,” Joey said during the After the Final Rose special. “But it’s crazy. I’ll be the first person to say. I never expected this at all. [I] didn’t know this is what my life was turning into. Crazy stuff! … I put [looking for The One on] the back burner for a while I’m ready to prioritize it again.”

Joey’s season is set to premiere on Monday, January 22, and ABC revealed that he’s “looking for a life partner who is outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors,” a press release from the network read, noting that the lead is a fan of “hiking,” “surfing” and “watching the sunset.”

“[He] knows he has much more love to give, and the only thing missing is someone with whom to share his life,” the press release concluded.

Keep scrolling to meet Joey’s The Bachelor contestants:

