Joey Graziadei is ready to hand out roses.

Us Weekly can exclusively debut the poster for season 28 of The Bachelor, including Joey’s tagline: “Game. Set. Match.”

The tennis instructor, 29, appeared on season 20 of The Bachelorette, competing for Charity Lawson’s heart earlier this year. Joey finished as the runner-up, with Charity accepting a proposal from Dotun Olubeko. Joey noted at After the Final Rose in August that he’ll always “have love” for Charity.

“It’s something that I can’t even explain to someone else. This was your story and as I said that day, I felt lucky to be part of it, so thank you for everything,” he told her at the time. “And you know I wish you and whatever happens next, nothing but the best.”

Jesse Palmer subsequently announced that Joey is the next franchise lead.

“[It’s] definitely surreal,” he said. “It is sinking in very slowly, but I am trying my best just to stay present, enjoy it. But it’s crazy. I’ll be the first person to say. I never expected this at all. [I] didn’t know this is what my life was turning into. Crazy stuff! … I put [looking for The One on] the back burner for a while, [but] I’m ready to prioritize it again.”

Weeks later, production on Joey’s season began and wrapped late last month. During the finale of The Golden Bachelor on Monday, November 30, Bachelor Nation got a sneak peek of Joey’s season.

“I’m just a normal guy that was looking to find my person,” his voiceover begins in the teaser.

As the journey winds down, Joey can be seen getting emotional. “I just thought we’d have more time,” he says.

He continues to express his fears, hinting that his front-runner may not be all in.

“I’m ready to find my wife, but I’m scared that someone that I’m really starting to express how I feel to doesn’t feel the same way,” Joey says. “I want to let go, I want to be fully in it and I’m trying, but I’m finding myself holding back. Last time it got taken away, I don’t want to feel like that again.”

The Bachelor season 28 premieres on ABC Monday, January 22, at 8 p.m. ET.