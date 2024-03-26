After an emotional exit from The Bachelor finale on Monday, March 25, Joey Graziadei reunited with his runner-up at After the Final Rose.

Daisy Kent walked away from Joey at the final rose ceremony after experiencing doubts about his feelings for Kelsey Anderson. Daisy went to visit Kelsey to talk about things and the two women rode to the final rose ceremony together — a Bachelor first. After telling Joey that she knew they weren’t right for each other, Daisy hugged Kelsey and Joey went on to propose to Kelsey.

During their live reunion, Jesse Palmer asked Daisy when she knew that Joey had stronger feelings for Kelsey than her — and it was actually a week prior to the finale.

“I first realized when we are at the last rose ceremony when Rachel left,” Daisy said. “There was a moment … I just saw you two look at each other and I was like, ‘Whoa.’ For the first time I was like, ‘I don’t think it’s me.’ I just remember that. And then I was kind of trying to suppress my feelings. … Then going into our last date, I’m just feeling anxious going into it. I remember thinking, ‘It shouldn’t feel like this. I shouldn’t feel this anxious.'”

Joey’s emotional final rose ceremony had been teased all season. “I know that they are real emotions,” he teased to Us Weekly in February. “I know that from what I’m told, it is something that hasn’t happened before, and I think once you get to that point and you follow the actual story line, people will understand what those tears mean.”

Related: Every Bachelor Nation Couple That Has Tied the Knot Between The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelor Winter Games, multiple couples have found true love — and a select few have made it down the aisle. On The Bachelor, a winning couple didn’t get married until season 17. Sean Lowe and Catherine Giudici married in a TV wedding in 2014. However, […]

Daisy was a frontrunner from early on in the season, with Joey seemingly smitten with her. Several guests on Us‘ “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast were convinced she would take home the final rose, including Bachelor and Bachelor in Paradise alum Hannah Godwin.

“She’s very confident but so subtly confident where she’s just sweet and happy. I think she seems amazing and, I mean, I’m going to be shocked if … I’m thinking he’s going to choose her!” she said in January. “This is pretty early on, but they definitely have amazing chemistry.”

More recently, TikToker Connor Wood told Us that he thinks “Daisy’s got it in the bag.” The creator, known as @fibula, added earlier this month: “No questions. I knew that from the start, kind of. I saw it when they first met, the first episode, they hit it off.”

Related: Former 'Bachelor' Winners: Where Are They Now? Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the franchise is one of the most popular reality shows on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would have predicted that it would result in six different spinoffs: The […]

Daisy also became a fan favorite as she opened up about her past battle with Lyme disease, which led to her getting a cochlear implant after hearing loss. Her journey clearly resonated with viewers as she gained nearly as many followers on Instagram as the Bachelor himself, with more than 519,000 people keeping up with her on the social media app.