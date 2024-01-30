Hannah Godwin is “locked in” on Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor.

“I feel like he’s felt really present with a lot of the women. He has wiped every single tear from every single cheek. [If] there’s been a tear, he’s there to wipe it off,” the 28-year-old Bachelor alum says on the Tuesday, January 30, episode of Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “I don’t think it’s an act. I think it seems like he’s really just genuinely a good guy.”

During the Monday, January 29, episode of the ABC series, Joey went on his first one-on-one date with Daisy, and she quickly became a frontrunner for fans — and Hannah.

“She’s very confident but so subtly confident where she’s just sweet and happy. I think she seems amazing and, I mean, I’m going to be shocked if … I’m thinking he’s going to choose her!” she said. “This is pretty early on, but they definitely have amazing chemistry.”

Earlier in the episode, the 22 contestants who made it past night 1 officially moved into the mansion.

“It’s definitely a blur, but I remember we ended the first rose ceremony [at] daylight how most of them are, it was probably 6 or 7:00 a.m.,” Hannah told Us of what she remembers of the beginning of season 23. “They’re like, ‘There’s mimosas by the way, if you guys want, good job, you did it.’ And we’re like, ‘What? This is insane.’ And we got Chick-fil-A.”

Related: Every Time the 1st Impression Rose Recipient Won ‘Bachelor' In Bachelor Nation, a first impression can go a long way. The Bachelor, which premiered in 2002, introduced the first impression rose during season 5 in 2004. After skipping the first impression rose during season 6, it became a premiere staple from season 7 on. The first-night rose has played a bigger role, however, on […]

The women spend a night in the hotel before officially getting room assignments and going off their first group date. On Joey’s season, they attended a fake wedding reception after picking wedding dresses. Jess got the group date rose. “She seems spunky,” Hannah noted. “I’m either going to fully fall in love with her because she seems really authentic in herself or she’s really going to rub these girls the wrong way.”

It was a surprise to Us that Lauren didn’t get the rose after she opened up to Joey about the loss of her father. The Philly native, who joined the cast with her sister Allie, opted to leave the series before the rose ceremony. Hannah is hoping she’s ready to pack her bags for Bachelor in Paradise.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

“She already smashed the cake on the ground and this is the second episode! I’m like, ‘Please go to Mexico. I’m dying for you to go to Mexico.’ I think she would thrive in Paradise,” Hannah said, wondering if Lauren put in a good word for her sister before officially leaving. “You would think she would hook your sister up a little bit before she goes!”

Bachelor Nation met Hannah on season 23 of The Bachelor and season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, where she met now-husband Dylan Barbour. She launched the Setty App in 2021.

“We’ve had a little over 600,000 downloads. It’s a really cool little community. I started it because I’m from Alabama and I started in photography … and I was always just getting creative and making downtown Birmingham kind of feel like New York sometimes. And just having these fun photo shoots with my friends,” she explained. “And I feel like Setty app is kind of that space where people can just get creative and have fun no matter where you are or what you’re doing or what your job is and stuff. It’s supposed to just inspire people to be more creative. I’ve really enjoyed it.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. For more from Hannah, watch her YouTube channel and for a complete recap of episode 2 of The Bachelor, listen to the podcast above.