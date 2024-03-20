TikTok’s Connor Wood can’t get enough of The Bachelor, and he’s even got a prediction for who wins Joey Graziadei’s final rose.

“I think Daisy [Kent]‘s got it in the bag,” Wood, known as @fibula, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “No questions. I knew that from the start, kind of. I saw it when they first met the first episode, they hit it off.”

Ever since Daisy, 25, stepped out of the limo on the first episode of season 28, she caught the eye of both Bachelor Nation and Joey, 28. During the premiere, Daisy brought a taste of her childhood Christmas tree farm to the Bachelor Mansion, arriving in a red truck with a tree decked out in colorful ornaments.

Daisy has since become a front-runner and is now one of the final two contestants alongside Kelsey Anderson, who also has strong chemistry with Joey.

Like many viewers have witnessed, Wood noted that Daisy and Joey have a “connection” and are “kind of like the exact same person.”

“They both seem kind of AI generated,” he joked. “No offense, with love and respect. But they’re both sweet, and I feel like they would get along forever.”

The “Brooke and Connor Make a Podcast” cohost, who said he’s “in deep” with The Bachelor this season, pointed out that Joey has repeatedly stated that he’s worried about ending the show without finding The One.

“I’m sure his fear of going home alone is extremely valid, but if he says it one more time, I’m going to have to turn the TV off,” Wood quipped.

Fans will discover how Joey’s “unprecedented” season comes to a close during the season finale on Monday, March 25. As for how Joey’s feeling heading into the finale, the tennis pro told Us he’s ready for his journey to conclude.

“It’s always like I have a level of excitement because I am ready to get [back to being] Joey again. Joey, the Bachelor, has been so fun, but this is a lot — it’s a lot to go through,” he told Us after taping the Women Tell All earlier this month. “It’s a lot to take in from time to time, and I’m just ready to have the answer and everything be out there, whatever happened, whatever people think, all these different theories, I’m ready for it to all be [put] to rest. And I can kind of know and have whatever it was [come] out and then we can just kind of move forward.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Reporting by Aileen Bergin