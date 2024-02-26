Ever since Daisy Kent walked out of the limo during season 28 of The Bachelor, she caught the eye of Bachelor Nation — and lead Joey Graziadei himself.

During the first episode, Daisy shared she grew up on a Christmas tree farm — which she brought a taste of to the Bachelor Mansion. She arrived in style, driving a red truck with a tree decked out in colorful ornaments in the back.

Daisy has since been a central fixture of The Bachelor this season, opening up about using a cochlear implant after a battle with Lyme disease affected her hearing.

Hailing from Becker, Minnesota, Daisy is the middle child of five kids, coming “from a big, loving family, and her parents’ 30-plus year marriage has been the blueprint for the kind of love she wants for herself,” per her official ABC cast bio.

Keep scrolling for a complete guide to Daisy’s family:

Brandon Kent

In a sweet post shared via Instagram in June 2021, Daisy wrote, “My best friend, happy Father’s Day I love you! @brandonrkent.”

Brandon previously got candid about the moments when Daisy found a tick on her body.

“We pulled the tick off but noticed we didn’t get it all, so we took her to the doctor,” he explained to Patriot News MN in February 2024. “From there, we never gave it another thought.”

Julie Kent

Daisy shared a snap embracing her mom, writing via Instagram in March 2016, “MOM❤️”

Julie, for her part, frequently gushes about her kids on social media and shared several snaps supporting Daisy while she received treatment for Lyme disease.

“This has been an amazing time spent with sweet Daisy, even if I was rubbing her back while she was puking, rubbing her feet to help take the pain away, talking til wee hours of the night, going to a zillion appointments, walking through the park and giggling until she cries!” she wrote via Instagram in 2021.

Josie Kent

Ahead of sister Josie’s wedding, Daisy celebrated the bride to be in a series of sweet snaps.

In the first pic shared via Instagram in 2022, the duo were all smiles as they hugged each other and in another, Josie laughed as she sprayed champagne.

Months later, Daisy shared a pic of her siblings lifting up Josie and her husband while the group went bowling. “Today we get another brother!!!” she captioned the Instagram post.

Milan Kent

Daisy’s brother became a father in October 2022 and proposed to his girlfriend two months later. He welcomed his second child in December 2023.

Adeline Kent

Daisy’s sister plays basketball at the University of Tampa, where she is a sophomore.

When Daisy headed to Germany to receive treatment for her Lyme disease, Adeline made a GoFundMe page to help with the costs, raising over $30,000, per Patriot News MN.

Harrison Kent

Daisy’s brother, who was a football player in high school, is a freshman at the University of St. Thomas.

In a playful TikTok video posted in February, Daisy joked that her younger two siblings, including Harrison, won’t respond to her text messages — but will reply via Snapchat.

“So I asked them about it, and their main form of communication is Snapchat, like, they don’t use texting with their friends really,” she said. “So, I guess my Snapchat score is going to be going way up.”