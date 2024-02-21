3 Signs Daisy Kent Could Win Joey Graziadei’s Season of ‘The Bachelor’

While ABC has teased that Joey Graziadei‘s season of The Bachelor will have an “unprecedented” ending, Us Weekly is convinced that Daisy Kent will end up with the final rose one way or another.

In addition to the 25-year-old account executive’s clear connection with the 28-year-old tennis pro, Us has noticed three signs that Daisy could be Joey’s pick. (Note: this is not a spoiler since Us doesn’t know who wins!)

1. Daisy’s Instagram Growth

Daisy has been on Joey’s radar since the January premiere, and Bachelor Nation has taken notice. As of week 6, which aired on February 18, Daisy has more Instagram followers than the last two Bachelors, Zach Shallcross (who sits at 223,000 at the time of publishing) and Clayton Echard (299,000), and the last Bachelorette, Charity Lawson (290,0000). According to @BachelorData on Instagram, the franchise hasn’t seen IG growth like this since Matt James’ season in 2021. Not only is this a sign of Daisy’s popularity, but it’s obviously a sign that more people are watching and invested in this season of The Bachelor.

2. Daisy Is Getting Just the Right Amount of Screentime

While someone like Maria Georgas is getting a little too much airtime to historically be the winner, ABC is making sure Us doesn’t forget Daisy is there while also not making the edit too obvious. Joey glows every time he talks to her … and even agreed to rub her feet.

3. Daisy’s Diary Plan

Daisy has been documenting each week of the season via TikTok vlogs, revealing ahead of week 4 that she journaled throughout her time filming the show and was leaning on her past entries as it got more difficult to watch the series.

“[It’s] interesting to see, like, how I was feeling in the moment when something was happening versus now how I feel when I’m watching it all,” she explained.

Ahead of week 6, Daisy added that it can be “overwhelming” and “really hard” to watch “everyone’s feelings developing” for Joey. “And everyone has an opinion and something to say about, like, what’s going on with me or somebody else on the show,” she explained, noting that she didn’t “realize how crazy” the fan reaction would be. “A lot happens on the show that people don’t see, like, you only see two hours of it and we’re filming, like, all day nonstop.”

While Us could be jumping to conclusions, it would make the most sense that Daisy would be upset reliving the show if she was secretly engaged to Joey. Her diary plan is something other winners could have benefited from as the couples often split over how difficult it was to see the lead fall for multiple people.

For a full recap of Joey's journey so far, and more theories about the ending, listen to Us Weekly's "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast. The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.