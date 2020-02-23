So much for their happy ending! Ever since The Bachelor began in 2002, the endings have been unpredictable and dramatic — and that’s not changing anytime soon.

While not many couples have made it last, some haven’t even gotten to a proposal. Season 12 Bachelor Brad Womack had one of the most shocking endings in the franchise’s history. During his 2007 finale, final two Jenni Croft and DeAnna Pappas were blindsided when he decided not to propose to either one of them. Instead, he left the show single.

That said, at least he made a choice and stuck with it. Jason Mesnick proposed to Melissa Rycroft during the season 13 finale of The Bachelor. However, during the After the Final Rose live aftershow, he revealed that he had changed his mind and regretted not choosing Molly Malaney. Molly then forgave him, took him back and the pair married a year later.

Fast forward to nine years later and Arie Luyendyk Jr. pretty much did the same thing. He chose to propose to Becca Kufrin. However, once the cameras stopped rolling, he changed his mind. So, he went to her place to break up with her — and brought a camera crew. It didn’t go well. But, he did convince runner-up Lauren Burnham that he meant to choose her all along. The pair married in January 2019 and welcomed their first child five months later.

It’s not only the results that create a dramatic ending, though. During Andi Dorfman‘s season of The Bachelor, Nick Viall shocked everyone — especially Andi — when he brought up their fantasy suite during After the Final Rose.

“If you weren’t in love with me, I’m not sure why you made love to me,” he said to her during the live aftershow completely shocking Andi — and making her pretty angry. “I think that’s kinda below the belt,” she responded. “I think that’s something that should be private and kept private.”

For more shocking endings in Bachelor Nation history, watch the video above.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.