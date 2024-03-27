Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson’s love story on The Bachelor was seemingly cemented when they bonded over a Taylor Swift song.

“She, when we were in Malta, said that there was a song when she was on the plane that always made her think of me, and it was ‘Dress’ by Taylor Swift,” Joey, 28, shared on the Wednesday, March 27, episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. “So then I listened to that song so whenever I had like a moment of, ‘I miss Kelsey,’ so I would just get one of the producers, like, ‘Play ‘Dress’ right now.’”

Kelsey, 25, explained that there was one line in the track that resonated with her about her relationship with Joey. “There’s a lyric in that song and it was talking about like, ‘There could be a crowded room and it just feels like you two,’ and that’s why it really made me think of him,” she explained.

Kelsey noted that she listened to the song while on the airplane traveling to Malta during season 28 of the show. “We didn’t have phones, so I was listening to whatever was on the plane. And so I was just listening to that song over and over again,” she said.

As Kelsey proceeded to hum the tune, Joey added, “She’s like, ‘It hit, it hit.’ So then that was just, like, yeah, little moments like that make a huge difference.”

“Dress” was released on Swift’s 2017 album, Reputation. While fans initially thought the song was about Ed Sheeran, other Swifties think it’s a reference to her relationship with ex Joe Alwyn.

During the emotional season finale, viewers watched as Joey got down on one knee and proposed to Kelsey on the beaches of Tulum, Mexico. “I have known for a while that I’ve wanted to have a beautiful life, but I truly didn’t know how beautiful that life could be until I met you,” he told Kelsey.

Joey later admitted exclusively to Us Weekly that he knew he was falling in love with Kelsey after their second one-on-one date in Jasper, Canada.

“It was really after our second one-on-one in Jasper, how just great that day was, how much we were starting to continue to see things move forward and not take any steps back. That was when I kind of truly knew that I was falling in love with her,” Joey said. “But as always, it’s a feeling — it takes time for you to feel comfortable to share those words, and there needs to be the right space and you need to think everything through.”