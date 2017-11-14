He put an end to that theory. After speculation swirled that Taylor Swift’s new song “Dress” was about her close friend Ed Sheeran, he ended those rumors on Tuesday, November 14.

“I don’t think it is [about me],” he said in an Instagram livestream with August Man, a men’s lifestyle publication based in Singapore. “I think if you read into it… it’s not… you know, because she mentions someone with a buzzcut haircut, and I’ve never had a buzzcut haircut,” he continued.

After Swift released her new album Reputation on Friday, November, 10, some fans wondered if she referred to Sheeran in the song “Dress.” The speculation comes from one lyric, “There is an indentation in the shape of you / Made your mark on me, a golden tattoo”, which appeared to be a hint at the Grammy winner’s song “Shape Of You.”

Swift, 27, and Sheeran, 26, have been good friends for years, which is why fans were quick to jump on the anecdote. But recently, the “Perfect” singer dished on Swift’s beau Joe Alwyn during an interview on the Capital London Breakfast Show on October 26. “He’s really nice,” Sheeran said of the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk actor, also 26. “Really, really friendly. Really good dude.”

Sheeran knows this because he recently spent some time with the pop star while she was in the U.K. “We’re in touch quite a fair bit, you know,” he explained. “She’s been in London quite a bit as well.”

