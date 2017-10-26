The stamp of approval! Taylor Swift has stayed mum about her relationship with boyfriend Joe Alwyn, but her close friend Ed Sheeran has plenty of kind words for his fellow Brit.

“He’s really nice,” the “Shape of You” singer, 26, said of the Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk actor, also 26, during an interview on the Capital London Breakfast Show on Thursday, October 26. “Really, really friendly. Really good dude.”

Sheeran knows this because he recently spent some time with Swift, 27, while she was in the U.K. “We’re in touch quite a fair bit, you know,” he explained. “She’s been in London quite a bit as well.”

Though it is unclear when the pop star began dating Alwyn, their romance first made headlines in May. “They have quite a low-key relationship, which Taylor likes,” a source recently told Us Weekly, adding that Swift and her beau are “very much in love.”

Swift has been slowly emerging into the spotlight again ahead of the November 10 release of her sixth album, Reputation. “I think the songs are great,” Sheeran dished on Thursday. “She’s really putting everything into the visuals as well. The visuals are really impressive. I think people will like the album!”

Some of the 10-time Grammy winner’s other pals have also shared their opinions of the highly anticipated record. “It’s honestly so inspiring,” Selena Gomez told Beats 1 Radio’s Zane Lowe on Wednesday, October 25. “It’s really cool to surround yourself with people and be involved with people who are inspiring and changing the way that they dictate what they love, whether it’s acting or music. And she’s one of those people who will continue to do that.”

The “Look What You Made Me Do” singer’s BFF Abigail Lucier echoed similar sentiments. “The old Taylor might be dead but the new Taylor is well worth the wait,” she wrote on Instagram on Thursday. “November 10…Ready for it?”

