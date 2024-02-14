This season of The Bachelor has the potential to be the most dramatic yet — and Maria Georgas teased there’s more to come.

“We are all watching together at the same time,” Maria, 29, wrote via Instagram Story on Tuesday, February 13. “Things I’m seeing are new to me as well and are hard to watch but please during this time, don’t send any hate to anyone. Things will come to light as soon as they can I promise you that so just remember PEACE LOVE AND POSITIVITY.”

While continuing to vie for the affections of Joey Graziadei during the season, Maria found herself involved in drama with several fellow contestants.

The events first transpired when Sydney Gordon told Madina Alam that Maria had belittled Madina’s insecurities about her age. While later discussing the situation with Joey, 28, Sydney said that Maria “verbally attacked her.”

Maria and Sydney, 28, ultimately joined Joey for the infamous two-on-one date in Malta during the Monday, February, 12 episode. Despite struggling to uncover the truth behind the situation, Joey sent Sydney home because of his stronger feelings for Maria.

Sydney took to social media after her departure from the show to share “two of the thousands of hurtful messages” she had received since the show aired. While saying that she’s been reminded of her insecurities from the hate, Sydney also reminded fans that Bachelor Nation stars are “real human being[s].”

She acknowledged that “there are certain things” that she would have done “differently” on her Bachelor journey, saying, “I can’t speak of details of the show … I will be keeping my comments off to protect my peace, my family and friends’ peace as well. Thank you for listening.”

While Sydney exited from the show, the onscreen drama didn’t stop with Maria. Fellow contestant Lea Cayanan took issue with the other women in the house, including Madina, being nice to Maria after they were friends with Sydney.

During the second rose ceremony of the Tuesday episode, Maria sparked a new feud with Jess Edwards, who was frustrated that Maria pulled Joey aside during the cocktail party when she already received a rose.

Despite her drama with the women, Joey’s connection with Maria has been undeniable from the beginning. During the January 2024 premiere episode, he called Maria a “firecracker with swagger that I am drawn to,” adding, “She is one that is going to keep me on my toes.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.