Since Maria Georgas made her limo exit during season 28 of The Bachelor, her connection with Joey Graziadei has been undeniable.

During the January 2024 premiere episode, Joey was struck by Maria’s confidence, calling her a “firecracker with swagger that I am drawn to,” adding, “She is one that is going to keep me on my toes.”

While the pair got to know each other during the second week of the hit ABC reality series, Maria excused herself to “slip into something more comfortable.” After she arrived back in a two piece set, Joey said, “Since you’re wearing this, all I can think about is…” as Maria leaned in for a kiss.

Despite the strong start, Joey and Maria’s relationship was tested during the fourth week of The Bachelor after Maria had a feud with fellow contestant Sydney Gordon. While Joey struggled to decipher who was being truthful, he paired the two women together for the infamous two-on-one date. He ultimately sent Sydney home due to his stronger connection with Maria.

Why Did Maria Georgas Want to Meet Bachelor Joey Graziadei?

According to her official ABC cast bio, Maria “is so done with short-term flings and situationships” and is “ready to settle down with her perfect match.”

Maria also mentioned that a recent psychic reading left her thinking Joey could be “her future husband.”

Where Is Maria Georgas From?

When Maria made her Bachelor Nation debut, she gave Joey a small Canadian flag — which was blurred because of the Canadian government’s official rules and regulations regarding the use of its national flag.

After Joey asked whether Maria still resides in Canada, she confirmed she does but added, “I can change that.”

What Does Maria Georgas Do for a Living?

While Maria’s official ABC cast bio lists her as an “executive assistant,” she’s also dabbled in acting. Maria appeared in the 2005 film, The Pacifier, alongside Vin Diesel. She’s credited with the role of Firefly #1, a member of the Girl Scouts.

In 2016, Maria shared a snap of her dad posing with Diesel via Instagram, writing, “Happy Father’s Day to my dads.”

Who Inspires Maria Georgas?

Maria gushed to Bachelor Nation that her father, whom she called “the legend himself,” inspires her the most. She referred to her dad as “everyone’s favourite Georgas” in a 2021 Instagram post for Father’s Day.

What are Maria Georgas’ Hobbies?

Maria has a black belt in Taekwondo karate, per her official ABC cast bio. She showed off her skills in a 2016 video posted via Instagram.