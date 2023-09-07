Get ready to break out your cowboy boots — Stagecoach is returning for its 17th annual country music celebration.

The three-day music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in April 2024. Among the 50-plus artists set to perform at this year’s event is Miranda Lambert, who will serve as Night 2’s headlining act.

“Stagecoach 2024. Let’s do this y’all! 🔥🤠,” Lambert captioned an Instagram pic of the festival’s lineup in September 2023. Her upcoming performance will mark the third time the “Bluebird” singer has headlined the festival, having previously done so in 2012 and 2015.

Last year’s festivities, held from April 28 to April 30, featured headliners Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton, as well as performances from stars such as Jon Pardi, Riley Green, Old Dominion, Gabby Barrett, Brooks & Dunn, Parker McCollum, Melissa Etheridge, Bryan Adams, Tyler Childers and more.

Scroll down to find out everything you need to know about Stagecoach 2024:

Where and When is Stagecoach 2024?

Stagecoach will once again take place at the Empire Polo Club — which has hosted the festival since its debut in 2007 — and run from Friday, April 26, through Sunday, April 28.

Which Artists Are Headlining Stagecoach 2024?

In addition to Lambert, Eric Church and Morgan Wallen will serve as the headlining acts for Nights 1 and 3 of the festival, respectively.

Who Else Is Performing at Stagecoach 2024?

Additional performers include Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin León, Paul Cauthen, Leon Bridges, Ernest, Charley Crockett, Luke Grimes, Maddie & Tae, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, The Beach Boys, Megan Moroney, Clint Black and more.

Post Malone will take the stage to perform a special set of country covers on April 27, as well as Willie Nelson & Family. Nickelback, Diplo and Wiz Khalifa will also headline the three nights of the festival’s Late Night in Palomino afterparty.

The full lineup of performers can be found on the Stagecoach website.

What Other Events Will Happen at Stagecoach 2024?

Festivalgoers will be able to experience a variety of activities at Stagecoach 2024, including ferris wheel rides, a Half-Pint Hootenanny instrument petting zoo, the Honkytonk Dance Hall, food from Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse, an appearance from the Compton Cowboys and the Late Night in Palomino afterparty.

How Can I Get Tickets to Stagecoach 2024?

Festival passes go on sale starting Friday, September 15. General Admission pass prices range from $429 to $549, while Rhinestone Saloon and Corral Reserved Seating Passes prices range from $799 to $1,999. Fans can also purchase Corral Standing Pitt passes for $1,599.

All tickets are available on the Stagecoach website.