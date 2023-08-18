Post Malone has recently lost a lot of weight, and he wants his fans to know that he did it by making a simple change to his diet.

“Soda is so bad. It’s so good but so bad,” Malone, 28, explained during a recent appearance on “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast. “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty. [then] I’m gonna have myself a Coke on ice.”

For the most part, though, Malone — whose real name is Austin Post — has given up the sugary drinks he used to love. According to Malone, cutting soda out of his life has helped him drop 55 pounds, bringing him to 185 from a high of 240 pounds.

Earlier this year, Malone assured fans that his weight loss was the result of diet and exercise. “I wanted to say that I’m not doing drugs, I’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and I’d suppose, performance on stage,” he wrote via Instagram in April. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier. I guess dad life kicked in and I decided to kick soda, and start eating better so I can be around for a long time for this little angel.”

Malone confirmed in May 2022 that he and his fiancée, whose name he has not revealed, were expecting their first child. One month later, he announced the arrival of their daughter.

Malone noted in April that he hopes to kick “smokes and brews” next, joking that he considers himself “a patient man.” On a more serious note, he added, “My brain is in a super dope place, and I’m the happiest I’ve been in a long time. If you’re having a hard time or need some love, I can say that you’re loved more than you know, and keep f–king crushing it.”

While Malone has kept his personal life relatively close to the vest over the years, he said earlier this month that he “knew” right away his fiancée was The One. “Her heart is so massive,” he explained during an interview on Alex Cooper’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast. “I’ve always wanted kids and a big family and I could tell she was gonna be a really good mama. And she’s, like, No. 1 mom in the f–king universe.”

The couple haven’t started planning their wedding in earnest yet, but Malone already has a few ideas about how he wants to celebrate. “I’d imagine an ice luge for brews that’s just steady going,” he joked. “Beer keeps being poured into it, and all my buddies are super down for the cause so they just go and take a suckle of the teat of the nectar and keep that party going. Dance moves are gonna be hopefully popping.”