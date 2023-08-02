Post Malone is happily engaged to his fiancée — but he had to pop the question twice.

The rapper, 28, said that he proposed to his girlfriend (whose name is not known) about two years ago during a visit to Las Vegas. “I had lost a significant amount of money at the table, and we go upstairs and I’m, like, off my rocker hammered,” Malone recalled during the Wednesday, August 2, episode of Alex Cooper‘s “Call Her Daddy” podcast.

Malone, whose real name is Austin Post, decided to propose at that point, but his girlfriend was less than impressed. “I was like, ‘Hey, you wanna marry me? I got a ring and all this stuff,'” he recalled. “And then she said no.”

His girlfriend, however, was willing to give her partner another shot. “She’s like, ‘Ask me tomorrow,'” Malone said. “And then I did. And I was sober and it was nice.”

Malone went on to say that his now-fiancée was “right” to refuse his drunken proposal. “I’m just a terrible arbiter of romanticism, I guess,” he joked.

Malone has kept his personal life close to the vest over the years, but he revealed in May 2022 that he and his then-girlfriend were expecting their first baby. One month later, he confirmed his daughter’s arrival and revealed that he was engaged.

Malone confirmed on Wednesday that he and his partner are not yet married despite getting engaged in Las Vegas, but he’s already got some ideas for how to celebrate their eventual union.

“I’d imagine an ice luge for brews that’s just steady going,” he told Cooper, 28. “Beer keeps being poured into it, and all my buddies are super down for the cause so they just go and take a suckle of the teat of the nectar and keep that party going. Dance moves are gonna be hopefully popping.”

As for the decor, Malone teased “lots of camouflage,” including a camouflage suit — one of which he already owns. (It matches the camouflage Crocs he was wearing during the interview.)

On a more serious note, Malone said that he “knew” right away that his fiancée was The One. “Her heart is so massive,” he explained. “I’ve always wanted kids and a big family and I could tell she was gonna be a really good mama. And she’s, like, No. 1 mom in the f–king universe.”

Fans shouldn’t get too excited about the possibility of Malone dropping love songs. He said he’s written some about his fiancée, but he has no plans to put them on his new album — or even share them with his future wife. “A lot of the songs I write for her I don’t even play for her, because I’m terribly shy,” he explained.