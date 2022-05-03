Dad mode! Post Malone is expecting his first child with his girlfriend — and he couldn’t be more ready for parenthood.

“I’m excited for this next chapter in my life,” the 26-year-old musician told TMZ on Tuesday, May 3, confirming the news. “I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.”

The “Sunflower” rapper, who has yet to publicly reveal his girlfriend’s name, added that he has decided it is “time to take care of my body and my family and friends,” as he gears up for his new parenting role.

Malone (whose real name is Austin Richard Post) added: “And [I want to] spread as much love as we can every day.”

The “Rockstar” singer has a lot to celebrate these days with the release of his fourth album, Twelve Carat Toothache, dropping next month. (He previously released new music in 2019 with Hollywood’s Bleeding.)

Ahead of his baby news, the New York native has been expanding his horizons over the past few years, adding “sommelier” to his resume in 2020. Malone launched a French rosé called Maison No. 9 that summer and his website crashed in June 2020 due to the massive amounts of traffic for his pre-sale. Approximately 50,000 bottles were sold in just two days, according to Complex. Malone was able to restock his inventory and last month he teased the return of rosé season via Maison No. 9’s social media page.

In December 2020, he collaborated with Crocs on his fifth shoe, the Duet Max Clog. While the clogs quickly sold out, Malone announced in January 2021 that he would be partnering with the Musicians on Call charity to donate 10,000 pairs of Crocs to frontline healthcare workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The “One Right Now” rapper previously dated Ashlen Diaz for three years before he began dating his current girlfriend. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in November 2018 that Malone and Diaz had called it quits.

“Post loves Ashlen and cares about her but lives his life as though he’s a rock star. He’s still so young,” an insider told Us at the time.

Two years prior, Malone hinted at the hardships that come with being in a relationship while on the road as a musician.

“It’s tough having a balance, between dedicating my life to music and dedicating time for Ashlen,” he said on The Breakfast Club in 2016. “It’s tough because you want to get into the studio, you want to do as good music as you can, sometimes you’re real busy.”

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential