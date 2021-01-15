Good deed alert! Post Malone is donating his sold-out Crocs to frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week the charity Musicians on Call announced that it was partnering with the 25-year-old star and Crocs to donate 10,000 pairs of the sold-out Duet Max Clog II to frontline workers at 70 hospitals in the U.S.

“As a special early #FrontlineValentines gift, we teamed up with @postmalone and @crocs, to offer our hospital partners nationwide a gesture of gratitude with extra comfort,” the organization wrote in an Instagram post on Wednesday, January 13. “Caregivers and staff are receiving their very own pair of Post Malone’s fifth #pmxcrocs collaboration as a thank you for their brave work on the frontlines to keep our communities safe!”

In the accompanying picture, nurses and other healthcare workers are shown holding up their new black and pink footwear. Known for their comfortable fit, gifting Crocs seems to be the perfect way to thank those who are on their feet all day working hard during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Duet Max Clog II was the fifth collaboration between the rapper and the brand. It dropped on December 8, 2020, quickly selling out to an eager fan base. But not before the “Better Now” performer was able to give some away to 5,000 lucky fans. “Giving away 5,000 pairs of shoes is how I’m saying ‘thank you’ to my fans,” he said in a statement from the brand. “Each time Crocs and I partner, we make something better than before and I’m excited about what we came up with this time around. Drop 5 is going to be one my fans remember.”

Crocs is among the many other brands to assist for frontline workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Draper James, L’AGENCE and Brooks Running also all took part, donating apparel to medical workers.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé teamed up with the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to provide housing relief for those in need. The music legend announced on Tuesday, January 12, that she will offer $5,000 grants for families and individuals facing eviction of foreclosure through her BEYGood Impact Fund. 100 recipients will be awarded via the first round of applications opened up January 7, with a second round beginning in February.

“The NAACP is committed to helping ensure African Americans maintain their wealth and financial security during this unprecedented time of COVID-19,” a statement on the application reads. “We are partnering with BeyGOOD to provide one hundred grants up to $5,000 each to families who are delinquent in their home mortgage or rental payments.”

Given the constantly evolving nature of COVID-19, Us Weekly wants our readers to have access to the most accurate resources. For the most up-to-date coronavirus information, guidance, and support, consult the CDC, WHO, and information from local public health officials. If you’re experiencing coronavirus symptoms, call your primary care provider for medical advice.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)