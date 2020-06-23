From rapper to popular wine creator! Though Post Malone is best known for songs such as “Sunflower” and “Better Now.” the musician can now add wine sommelier to his list of impressive accomplishments.

The 24-year-old Grammy nominee, whose real name is Austin Post, released his first wine — Maison No. 9 rosé — earlier this month. The drink, which is named after Post’s favorite tarot card, was initially available for pre-sale in early June via Vivino.

However, according to Complex, there was so much traffic on the site when the pre-sale period began, that it crashed because it was unable to manage the sheer volume of orders being placed. More specifically, Post managed to sell approximately 50,000 bottles of his rosé in just two days, completely wiping out the first round of his inventory.

The wine was available in three different sizes: 750mL, 1.5mL and 3L, with suggested retail pricing of $21.99, $44.99, and $89.99 respectively.

Still, those looking to get their hands on Post’s pink drink shouldn’t despair. The alcoholic beverage officially launched online on Monday, June 22, and is still available in many states, though it’s selling fast.

Post shared the news of Maison No. 9’s pre-launch in May, as a collaborative effort between himself, his longtime manager Dre London, and pal James Morrissey. Last month, London told Forbes that the “Circles” singer apparently cultivated an “acquired, expensive wine taste” after befriending Mark Wahlberg.

Per a press release shared with Us Weekly in May, Maison No. 9 is a “light, high-quality, accessible rosé from Provence, France.”

“Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy. It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while,” Post said in a statement. “Maison No. 9 goes down smooth and you’re all going to love it!”

The “Congratulations” crooner’s drink is just the latest celebrity spirit to sell out. When Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley launched their Vampire Diaries-inspired bourbon last month, the drink’s website crashed because so many people were trying to purchase it at once.

“I’m sorry that the Brothersbondbourbon.com site went down, it’s because hundreds of thousands of you went to it at one time and then throughout the whole day,” Somerhalder, 41, explained via an Instagram video at the time. “It just shut down, it was so overwhelmed. So thank you for that, it’s an amazing problem to have.”