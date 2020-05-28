Fans of The Vampire Diaries couldn’t be more psyched about Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley’s latest project! The actors, who co-starred on The CW drama for eight seasons, reunited via video chat recently to discuss their new endeavor.

While a reboot isn’t exactly in the cards (at least not right now) Somerhalder, 41, and Wesley, 37, did join forces on Wednesday, May 27, to share the name of their new bourbon line. The moniker, Brother’s Bond, is clearly inspired by the vampire siblings, Damon and Stefan Salvatore, they played on the hit show.

Additionally, as The Vampire Diaries fans know, the Salvatore brothers shared a love of bourbon and often drank it in Mystic Falls.

“Here it is. Our passion. Our baby. Ladies and gentlemen please meet, Brother’s Bond Bourbon. Time. Quality. Passion. Distilled for you and me,” Somerhalder captioned an Instagram photo of himself holding a bottle of the booze. “We appreciate your support more than you know. If you are 21 years or older in the United States or legal drinking age in your home country please Go to: Brothersbondbourbon.com to sign up. We can’t wait to share with you!”

Though no exact date was given for the liquor’s release, TVD fans clearly listened to the Lost alum’s request. Just hours after that Instagram post went live, the Brother’s Bond website crashed because too many people were attempting to access it at one time.

Somerhalder addressed the technical glitch in a follow-up Instagram video post on Thursday, May 28. “I’m sorry that the Brothersbondbourbon.com site went down, it’s because hundreds of thousands of you went to it at one time and then throughout the whole day,” he explained. “It just shut down, it was so overwhelmed. So thank you for that, it’s an amazing problem to have.”

The Caught on Tape star added a bit more in the video’s caption, writing, “Thank you from me @paulwesley The love for our very own Brother’s Bond Bourbon today was incredible. So much so that our website crashed. There were hundreds of thousands of you trying to check it out and it couldn’t handle you. We will fix this! We can handle you. All of you and more. Check back in with us!”

The pals and former costars first announced their plans to release a bourbon together in September 2019, more than two years after The Vampire Diaries went off the air. “@paulwesley and I have been working our asses off with our incredible team to make this happen,” Somerhalder explained via Instagram at the time. “You’ve given us so many wonderful years as these characters and we want to bring you something to enjoy that brings back some great memories.”

The V-Wars star, who lives a very eco-friendly lifestyle with wife Nikki Reed, also confirmed the soon-to-en-launched spirit will help in the fight against climate change. As he put it at the time: ”Part of our company mission and ethos is to invest profits into helping our world through regenerative agriculture and farming practices.”