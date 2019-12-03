



A fresh start. That’s how Paul Wesley wanted The Vampire Diaries to end for Elena (Nina Dobrev). However, that would have meant a much darker ending for his Damon (Ian Somerhalder), Wesley’s on-screen brother.

“I feel good about it [but] I honestly think both brothers should have died,” the Tell Me a Story actor, 37, revealed during the Monday, December 2, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, when a fan asked for his thoughts on the 2017 series finale. “I feel good about it, although I would have liked it if we both died and that Elena, the girl at the end of the show, all her memory was wiped and she went on to live a normal life and forgot that we ever existed. I think that would have been nice.”

Wesley’s character Stefan Salvatore — the good brother — did die at the end of the series, which was something he actually requested creator Julie Plec write into the show.

“I was very happy that he died and I actually had requested that he die because he did a lot of bad things and I felt like he deserved death,” the actor continued.

Stefan sacrificed himself in the finale so that Damon and Elena could live a happy life. In the afterlife, everyone found peace: Elena reunited with her family, who had died at the beginning of the CW series and Damon and Stefan reuniting at the Salvatore mansion.

Speaking of the brothers, Wesley also explained that they were the core relationship of the show — despite the love triangle that was intertwined throughout the eight seasons.

“Ian always says that the greatest romance on the show is the two brothers. And I agree with that in many ways,” the New Jersey native said. “Just because it was not a sexual romance, it was still a romance.”

The Vampire Diaries is available to stream on Netflix.