Why celebrate National Rosé Day with any wine when you can celebrate it with libations that have famous ties? As rosé has become increasingly popular (especially during the warmer months) several celebrities have come out with their own version of the refreshing drink.

Take Sarah Jessica Parker, for example. The Sex and the City alum first entered the wine business in March 2019 with the release of Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc. She followed that blend up with Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Rosé, which debuted in May 2020.

“Blending the rosé was an experience I never thought I would be participating in and was not only great fun but, as always with my partners at Invivo, informative, surprising, delicious and wonderfully satisfying,” Parker said in a statement at the time. “I am so looking forward to adding it to our collection of wines.”

To properly welcome the new variety into her growing wine collection, the Divorce alum took part in a live virtual wine tasting in May because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. She was joined by Invivo cofounders, Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne.

“Invivo X, SJP Rosé is a gorgeous shade of blush pink in your glass, which is what will initially draw you in, but it’s the taste that will bring you back for more. The aroma profile invokes clear rose petals and bright summer berry characters, wrapped in a minerality that makes this wine exceptionally fresh,” Cameron explained. “SJP Rosé is full bodied with great complexity and elegance, delicious on its own or with a range of cuisine.”

When the Failure to Launch star first announced her foray into the booze business, she noted how crucial the drink was to her daily life. “At the end of the work day, I have a glass of wine. Literally, every single day. Every. Single. Day,” she confessed at the time. “I don’t use wine glasses, I just use empty jars. And I’m not kidding.”

Another star who is relatively new to the rosé game is Post Malone. The rapper, whose real name is Austin Post, confirmed in May 2020 that he would be releasing his own wine by the end of the following month. “Rosé is for when you want to get a little fancy,” he said in the announcement. “It’s a nice switch up and I have been thinking about doing my own wine for a while.”

The wine, Maison No. 9, is billed as “a light, high-quality, accessible rosé” that has been “designed to break down the traditional perceptions around wine and its barriers for consumers.”

Scroll down to see more stars who have released their own rosés!