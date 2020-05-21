Now is your chance to drink with Sarah Jessica Parker! Well, almost. The Sex and the City alum has traded in her Cosmopolitans for wine, and she’s hosting a virtual tasting to mark the upcoming release of her newest rosé.

The Divorce alum, 55, who first entered the wine business in September 2019, is gearing up to release a new libation just in time for summer. This premium rosé — Invivo X, Sarah Jessica Parker Rosé — hails from the South of France and has been crafted by Parker, the founders of Invivo & Co., a New Zealand-based winery, and a family estate in Provence.

The refreshing new drink is expected to be available staring Tuesday, May 26, via Wine.com and will be rolled out nationwide this summer. It has a suggested retail price of $20 per bottle.

“Blending the rosé was an experience I never thought I would be participating in and was not only great fun but, as always with my partners at Invivo, informative, surprising, delicious and wonderfully satisfying,” Parker said in a statement. “I am so looking forward to adding it to our collection of wines.”

To properly welcome the new variety into her successful wine collection, which already includes Invivo X, SJP Sauvignon Blanc, Parker will take part in a live virtual wine tasting on May 26 at 7 p.m. ET via Wine.com. The actress will be joined by Invivo cofounders, Rob Cameron and Tim Lightbourne, who will discuss the wine, and anyone can tune in.

“Invivo X, SJP Rosé is a gorgeous shade of blush pink in your glass, which is what will initially draw you in, but it’s the taste that will bring you back for more. The aroma profile invokes clear rose petals and bright summer berry characters, wrapped in a minerality that makes this wine exceptionally fresh,” Cameron explained in a press release. “SJP Rosé is full bodied with great complexity and elegance, delicious on its own or with a range of cuisine.”

Per the press release, the specific blend was “selected by SJP and Invivo over an afternoon tasting and assessing in New York City.”

When the Failure to Launch star first announced her foray into the booze business in March 2019, she noted how crucial the drink was to her daily life. “At the end of the work day, I have a glass of wine. Literally, every single day. Every. Single. Day,” she confessed at the time. “I don’t use wine glasses, I just use empty jars. And I’m not kidding.”

Given the current coronavirus pandemic, not much has changed. “We’re a family that really just cooks all meals. This has been very different having kids home all day, so we are cooking all day long, breakfast, lunch and dinner,” she told Wine Spectator earlier this week.

“Wine has been a little bit of a holiday during the meal. It’s the easiest part: We have a corkscrew and that’s it!” she added with a laugh. “It’s been a very nice companion during quarantine.”