What can’t she do? Cardi B is teaming up with Reebok for a sneaker collection we didn’t know we needed.

On Saturday, October 10, the 28-year-old posted a pic to her Instagram announcing her latest collab ahead of her big Las Vegas

birthday party. “I’m kicking off my birthday weekend by announcing I am officially dropping my first ever Reebok x Cardi Footwear Collection on 11/13!!” she captioned the first promo pic. “As my birthday gift to my loyal fans I’m dropping limited pairs TONIGHT at MIDNIGHT EST on Reebok.com.”

These limited-edition kicks pictured in the snap are the Club C Cardi, which was inspired by a dystopian world. It’s not surprising that this initial launch sold out in record time — less than 18 hours. But don’t worry! If you want to get your hands on your very own pair of Cardi B x Reebok sneaks, you can shop the entire collection in a month, starting on November 13.

The Grammy Award winner celebrated her 28th birthday chartering a Playboy jet to a big birthday bash in Las Vegas. The A-list guest list included Megan Thee Stallion, Kylie Jenner and her ex Offset, who she was spotted kissing during the affair.

“Offset and Cardi were kissing last night — not making out, but little kisses,” a source told Us Weekly. “Cardi had people over at a hotel suite until 5 or 6 a.m., after the party.”

It definitely seemed to be a late night! The following day, she took to Instagram to share a video of herself strutting her stuff in an itty-bitty pink string bikini from I.AM.GIA. “My walk on dumb cause I’m still drunk,” she captioned the post.

You can sign up to receive updates on the Cardi B x Reebok collab at Reebok.com.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)