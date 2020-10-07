Justin Bieber Teams Up With Crocs for the Ultimate Cool-Kid Collab

Calling all beliebers! Justin Bieber is teaming up with Crocs for a super cool collaboration.

On Tuesday, October 7, the shoe brand announced their latest launch with the 26-year-old singer, which is set to drop on October 13.

“As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style,” the Canadian songwriter said in a statement from the brand “I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.”

The Drew Classic Clog will come in the same yellow hue as his clothing brand, House of Drew, and includes eight different Jibbitz charms to spice up the comfy, everyday kick.

After teasing the announcement with an artsy Instagram pic on Thursday, October 1, the “Sorry” singer shared two videos to his feed on Tuesday. In the playful clips, the Grammy Award-winner cuts into a Croc-shaped cake that actually looks pretty freaking real.

“What do we think, is it real or is it cake?” he says at the start of the first video. “This one is cake but the collab is very real. I’ve been wearing Crocs since the beginning of time and now I have my own design. You see there, I did a little rhyme. Ah I did it again.”

He’s not exaggerating! The “Yummy” performer has long been a fan of the brand, sporting the clog while running errands or simply hanging out. For instance, back in December 2019, he took to his Instagram Story to show off his impressive tattoo collection. While he was at it, he also shared a glimpse of the colorful Takashi Murakami x ComplexCon Crocs he was sporting.

But he isn’t the only A-lister who makes Crocs work. Ariana Grande also shared a snap of herself back in September 2019, wearing a pair of white ones. She even paired hers with socks for the ultimate head-turning finish.

