



Zooey Deschanel’s adorably chic sense of style has translated onto the screen in roles such as New Girl and 500 Days of Summer and is now continuing as she teams up with Crocs as the brand’s celebrity ambassador.

On Thursday, October 17, the former New Girl star spoke with Us about her relationship with the shoewear line, while also revealing her go-to self-care ritual.

Cara Santana on Her Latest Collection With Kohl’s, Including Fiance Jesse Metcalfe’s Favorite Piece

“I love facials, that’s my thing,” she shared. “Massages are fine but you don’t have glowing skin at the end. And I want glowing skin.”

The Elf actress spoke about her work with the brand, stressing the personal connection to the Come as You Are campaign, which promotes self-expression through style.

“I always want to encourage other people to be themselves and express themselves and do things that make them happy,” she said. “So for me, I was very excited because I felt like it was a wonderful fit between their brand and my own personal taste.”

But it’s not just that the messages line up. She also expressed how important comfort in footwear is to her. “I remember just going to so many events, really big events, and wearing shoes that were beautiful and lovely to look at but by the end of the night my feet hurt so much I could think of nothing else other than how much my feet hurt,” she said. “I still wear heels sometimes, but a lot of times I go to events in flats. And for my everyday life, I really like to have comfortable shoes otherwise I’m thinking too much about how much my feet hurt and I don’t want to be.”

Now she can even incorporate a Croc into her date-night look. Seem unlikely? Not with her favorite go-to style: the Brooklyn. “I feel like I’m walking on a pillowtop,” she explained. “It’s really comfy but it’s also cute and classic. Like this one I can wear with everything,” she said, pointing to her black pair. Seeing as she wore it on a rainy night in New York City with a black and white-trim A-line dress, she isn’t kidding.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!