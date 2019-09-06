



Nikki and Brie Bella talked to Us all about their beauty secrets, including their go-to date night looks.

When discussing their beauty line, Nicole + Brizee, on Thursday, September 5, at Coco J’adore, the Bella twins spilled their favorite date night makeup.

Nikki and Brie Bella’s New Beauty Line Was Inspired by Their Grandmother

“My date night look is always a cat-eye, mascara and a nude lip,” Brie told Us. “I don’t know what it is about a cat-eye but I feel like when you’re on a date it’s just so sexy and sophisticated. It’s like class but then mysterious.”

Her sister likes to do a similar striking eye, but adds one extra sexy touch.

“I usually put on a red lip because I only like to do eyeliner and mascara, no eyeshadow,” she said. “A red lip makes them stare. I just love wearing a red lip on a date.”

Brie joked that wearing such a bold-hue must mean she doesn’t kiss on her dates.

“No I save it for the end,” Nikki cheekily replied.

Author and Red Lipstick Expert Rachel Felder Tells Us Why You Should Wear Lipstick on a Date — Listen!

Although there’s no makeup within their line, the duo has found that hair is equally important for self confidence.

“We’re giving everyone this luxury salon-quality product for an affordable price but that has truly changed people’s hair,” Nikki said. She went on to explain that although she’s always known skin care can boost people’s confidence (especially for those with acne), being “blessed” with Mexican Italian hair she’s never realized that the same goes for hair.

The products that have really delivered the most impressive results are the shampoo, conditioner and, a favorite pick of theirs, the leave-in conditioner.

Celebrity Hair Transformations of 2019: New Haircuts, Color, Bangs, Extensions and More

“It gives you insane hydration,” Nikki said, pointing out that she’s seen it work wonders for people who fight dandruff. It also has great anti-frizz properties. “Literally my mom’s hair has gotten thicker.”

With nothing above $17, it was really important to the pair that the all-natural formulas worked and worked well.

As Brie put it, “We’re just excited for people to know out beauty secrets.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!