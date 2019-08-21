



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and styletalks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri welcome Rachel Felder, author of Author of Red Lipstick: An Ode to a Beauty Icon to talk, well, all things lipstick! She shares fascinating stats about the history of red lipstick, how to apply it evenly and why you need to wear it on your next big date! And of course, the expert dishes on the celebrities who wear the iconic shade the best, including Madonna, Rihanna, Taylor Swift and more.

She went as far as interviewing scientists about the effect of red lipstick on the wearer and the observer. “It’s been proven that the gaze on someone who wears red lipstick is longer than the gaze on someone who wears no lipstick or neutral lipstick,” sas Felder. “There’s this theoretical correlation that many scientists agree that the redness simulates sexual arousal.” Don’t worry — there even more interesting red lipstick science to learn more about in the book (available now!)

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including Felder’s very important tips to know to make your lipstick lasts all day and night — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

