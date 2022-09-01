Keep Your Hair Healthy and Nourished With the Best Conditioners

Benefits of Conditioning Your Hair

Prevents hair loss

There are a lot of factors to consider before buying a conditioner. This buying guide will tell you all that and much more. Check it out!

If you have dry and brittle hair which is prone to knots, you may face a lot of hair loss because of breakage while detangling. Because conditioners make your hair smoother and help it retain moisture, your hair becomes easier to detangle.

Protects hair from damage

In today’s age, most of us style our hair way too often for its own good. But to maintain the health of our hair, a heat protectant is not enough. A good conditioner protects hair as it coats the strands in a protective film. Some conditioners also contain protein, which can temporarily bind split ends.

Restores moisture

Shampoos usually remove the natural oils from your hair, which is very important for its protection and exactly why conditioning is an important step. Conditioners can lock in or provide additional moisture to your hair, which significantly contributes to its health.

Types of Hair Conditioners

Rinse-out conditioner

A rinse-out conditioner is typically applied right after washing the hair with shampoo. This means it has to be applied on wet hair. They’re usually made of heavier materials such as high-molecular-weight silicones and oils which can penetrate the hair before getting rinsed off.

All you need to do is take a moderate amount of a rinse-out conditioner and evenly apply it from mid-length to the ends of your hair. Leave it for 2-3 minutes and then rinse it out with water. Such conditioners make hair softer by closing its cuticle scales or coating it in a thin protective film.

Leave-in conditioner

As clear by the name, leave-in conditioners are applied after washing the hair but they’re not supposed to be rinsed out. They contain lighter ingredients and are oil free, so your hair doesn’t get weighed down. Usually, such conditioners are applied on damp hair to make it easier to detangle and give it some extra moisture.

If you have dry, damaged, or frizzy hair, a leave-in conditioner might be a good option. All you have to do is take a small amount of it, apply it to damp hair, and then brush or comb the hair to get rid of tangles.

Deep conditioner

Deep conditioners are not like normal conditioners because they contain a higher concentration of two main chemicals: humectants and emollients. Both retain moisture in the hair.

Because of this, deep conditioners are also thicker and heavier than usual conditioners so they can penetrate the hair more deeply. Plus, they’re supposed to be left on for 30-40 minutes before rinsing.

What To Consider Before Buying a Conditioner

Size

An important thing to consider when buying a conditioner is the size of the bottle and the amount of product it actually contains. Conditioners are usually measured in fluid ounces. This will also help you decide whether a conditioner provides good value for money and is worth investing in.

Ingredients

When buying a conditioner, make sure it does not contain any ingredient that you may be allergic to, or other chemicals which do your hair more harm than good. For example, conditioners with high concentrations of sulfates can dry out your hair even more by stripping it of its natural oils. Similarly, if you have colored hair, avoid a conditioner which contains parabens as it can cause the color to fade out faster.

Hair type

Everyone’s hair is different, so one conditioner will not work the same for everyone. When buying a conditioner, it is essential for you to determine your hair type and do some research on which conditioner will suit it best.

For example, a normal conditioner that works on thick or fine straight hair may not work for you if you have curly hair. In such a case, ‌buy a conditioner specifically formulated for your hair type. To make sure a conditioner will work nicely for your hair type, go through the ingredient list as well as some customer reviews.

What Not To Do When Using a Conditioner

Here are some common mistakes you should avoid when using a conditioner.

Do not apply it on roots

The roots of your hair is where most of your hair’s natural oils (sebum) are concentrated, so applying conditioner on your scalp can actually make your hair greasy and reduce its volume. Doing so can also cause product build-up in hair follicles, especially if the shampoo has not been rinsed out properly.

Do not rinse out immediately

Many people rinse out the conditioner immediately after applying it. To reap all the benefits of a conditioner, ‌leave it on for the recommended time. This usually ranges from two to three minutes. If you don’t, the product cannot penetrate your hair and provide it with the nourishment it needs.