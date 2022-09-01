Keep Your Hair Healthy and Nourished With the Best Conditioners

Conditioners are essentially moisturizing agents with ingredients which nourish your hair. Because shampoos can remove the natural oils from your hair, a conditioner is an unavoidable part of any hair care regime if you’re looking to restore its moisture. Choosing a good conditioner with the right chemicals can do wonders for the health of your hair. But finding the perfect conditioner is no simple task. Check out the top-rated conditioners of 2022 and decide which is worth investing in to add more shine to your beautiful hair.
Reviewing the Top-Rated Conditioners of 2022
TRESemmé Conditioner – Best Overall
This conditioner can improve the texture of your hair and leave it softer than ever, which means your hair will feel healthy and you won’t have to endure the pain which comes with detangling stubborn knots. Plus, you can also use this as a leave-in conditioner to nourish and protect your curls. This conditioner tops this list as best overall because it works on many types of hair, whether it be thick and coarse or fine and thin.
- Provides good value
- Contains vitamin E and biotin which protect the hair
- Makes hair easier to detangle
- May leave a waxy build-up
Biolage Conditioner – Silicone-Free
What’s worth mentioning is that this conditioner is silicone-free. Though silicone is no enemy to your hair, it can leave your hair feeling dry and weighed down. This is because silicone repels water and sucks the moisture out of your hair. It also doesn’t contain any animal-derived ingredients, as it is entirely vegan. Along with doing wonders for your hair, this conditioner also has an amazing smell. You can either buy a 13.5 fluid ounce bottle or a 33.8 fluid ounce bottle.
- Has a pleasant smell
- Comes in two different sizes
- Contains no silicone
- Has no animal-derived ingredients
- May not work on all hair types
Garnier Fructis Conditioner – Most Affordable
Overall, this means your hair will become stronger and healthier. The citrus protein added in the formula can also work wonders if you want to give your hair growth a boost. Plus, this pick works on colored hair to restore its softness. And because it contains the goodness of fruits, this conditioner will leave your hair smelling like apples. The best part, however, is that it’s much cheaper than other conditioners in the market while being equally effective.
- An affordable option
- The apple scent is amazing
- Makes dry hair healthier
- The pump nozzle may stop working
MATRIX Conditioner – Best for Frizzy Hair
One of its main ingredients is shea butter, which is known for its beneficial effects on hair and skin. Because shea butter has vitamin A and vitamin E, this conditioner makes dry and brittle hair softer and can also repair damaged ends. And if you’ve just recently gotten your hair colored and are suffering from the dreaded after-effects, this pick may prove to be a savior for you. It not only makes your hair smooth, but will also make it pain-free and easy to get rid of knots and tangles.
- Gives frizz-free results
- Makes detangling easier
- Leaves a moisturizing residue
- May make hair greasy
Morroconoil Conditioner – Most Moisturizing
Similarly, parabens can also irritate your scalp and cause hair loss. The absence of these two chemicals means this conditioner is safe to use on colored hair and will not dry it out further. What’s more is that this conditioner also contains red algae which attracts moisture. All you have to do is apply it from mid-length to ends and leave it for 1-2 minutes before rinsing it out for best results.
- Free of damaging chemicals
- Contains moisture-attracting red algae
- Has a pleasant scent
- May leave a waxy residue
A Detailed Buying Guide for the Perfect Conditioner
Benefits of Conditioning Your Hair
Prevents hair loss
If you have dry and brittle hair which is prone to knots, you may face a lot of hair loss because of breakage while detangling. Because conditioners make your hair smoother and help it retain moisture, your hair becomes easier to detangle.
Protects hair from damage
In today’s age, most of us style our hair way too often for its own good. But to maintain the health of our hair, a heat protectant is not enough. A good conditioner protects hair as it coats the strands in a protective film. Some conditioners also contain protein, which can temporarily bind split ends.
Restores moisture
Shampoos usually remove the natural oils from your hair, which is very important for its protection and exactly why conditioning is an important step. Conditioners can lock in or provide additional moisture to your hair, which significantly contributes to its health.
Types of Hair Conditioners
Rinse-out conditioner
A rinse-out conditioner is typically applied right after washing the hair with shampoo. This means it has to be applied on wet hair. They’re usually made of heavier materials such as high-molecular-weight silicones and oils which can penetrate the hair before getting rinsed off.
All you need to do is take a moderate amount of a rinse-out conditioner and evenly apply it from mid-length to the ends of your hair. Leave it for 2-3 minutes and then rinse it out with water. Such conditioners make hair softer by closing its cuticle scales or coating it in a thin protective film.
Leave-in conditioner
As clear by the name, leave-in conditioners are applied after washing the hair but they’re not supposed to be rinsed out. They contain lighter ingredients and are oil free, so your hair doesn’t get weighed down. Usually, such conditioners are applied on damp hair to make it easier to detangle and give it some extra moisture.
If you have dry, damaged, or frizzy hair, a leave-in conditioner might be a good option. All you have to do is take a small amount of it, apply it to damp hair, and then brush or comb the hair to get rid of tangles.
Deep conditioner
Deep conditioners are not like normal conditioners because they contain a higher concentration of two main chemicals: humectants and emollients. Both retain moisture in the hair.
Because of this, deep conditioners are also thicker and heavier than usual conditioners so they can penetrate the hair more deeply. Plus, they’re supposed to be left on for 30-40 minutes before rinsing.
What To Consider Before Buying a Conditioner
Size
An important thing to consider when buying a conditioner is the size of the bottle and the amount of product it actually contains. Conditioners are usually measured in fluid ounces. This will also help you decide whether a conditioner provides good value for money and is worth investing in.
Ingredients
When buying a conditioner, make sure it does not contain any ingredient that you may be allergic to, or other chemicals which do your hair more harm than good. For example, conditioners with high concentrations of sulfates can dry out your hair even more by stripping it of its natural oils. Similarly, if you have colored hair, avoid a conditioner which contains parabens as it can cause the color to fade out faster.
Hair type
Everyone’s hair is different, so one conditioner will not work the same for everyone. When buying a conditioner, it is essential for you to determine your hair type and do some research on which conditioner will suit it best.
For example, a normal conditioner that works on thick or fine straight hair may not work for you if you have curly hair. In such a case, buy a conditioner specifically formulated for your hair type. To make sure a conditioner will work nicely for your hair type, go through the ingredient list as well as some customer reviews.
What Not To Do When Using a Conditioner
Here are some common mistakes you should avoid when using a conditioner.
Do not apply it on roots
The roots of your hair is where most of your hair’s natural oils (sebum) are concentrated, so applying conditioner on your scalp can actually make your hair greasy and reduce its volume. Doing so can also cause product build-up in hair follicles, especially if the shampoo has not been rinsed out properly.
Do not rinse out immediately
Many people rinse out the conditioner immediately after applying it. To reap all the benefits of a conditioner, leave it on for the recommended time. This usually ranges from two to three minutes. If you don’t, the product cannot penetrate your hair and provide it with the nourishment it needs.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!