



Tyler Cameron is not happy with how Kanye West criticized Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look on the latest episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians— and he isn’t afraid to say so.

On Tuesday, October 15, the former Bachelorette contender took to Twitter to air his grievances with Kanye’s behavior on Sunday night’s episode.

For a little refresh, during the episode of KUWTK on Sunday, October 13, the rapper told his wife that he didn’t really like her custom-made corset Thierry Mugler dress she ended up wearing to the 2019 Met Gala. He deemed the super tight nude look “too sexy.”

He expressed that the look did not help reflect who he is now as he transitions from a rapper to a father. “A corset is like a form of underwear,” he said. “It’s hot. It’s like, it’s hot for who, though?”

Cameron criticized this incident, responding to a Tweet Tuesday afternoon that shared a clip of the confrontation.

“What not to do,” he wrote. “You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back.”

What not to do… You should want your significant other to be sexy and feel sexy. Ye lost his confidence. Fellas if you can’t stand the heat get out the kitchen. Encourage your significant other to be all they can be. Not hold them back https://t.co/xETmGXDhjY — Tyler Cameron (@TylerJCameron3) October 15, 2019

Fellow Bachelor nation member, Dylan Barbour from Bachelor in Paradise, chimed in. “What about when your fiancée makes you stop posting shirtless pics,” he asked, referring to Hannah Goodwin.

As it turns out, Kim herself also did not appreciate Kanye’s comments, clapping back in the moment.

“I don’t need any more negative energy for you to now say that you’re not into me in a tight dress,” she responded. “You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this stuff. And just because you’re on a journey and you’re on a transformation doesn’t mean that I’m in the same spot with you.”

