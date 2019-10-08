Cara Santana is giving Us the affordable, inclusive clothing collection we’ve been waiting for with her Apt. 9 collaboration — and her fiancé, Jesse Metcalfe, has a favorite look.

“It was a really important to me to create a line that reflected women across the country,” she told Us while celebrating the Kohl’s launch on Monday, October 7. “I thought very long and hard about what women want when they step out of the house and how they want to feel.”

She started by thinking about what her staple pieces were and went from there, including things like a power suit, a standout coat, an everyday sweater and much more. Then she really honed in on ensuring inclusivity, by looking at the shapes, cuts and even colors. Sizes range from 00 to 22, with select picks going up to size 34, and not one item costs over $100.

“I don’t think fashion needs to be so inaccessible and so exclusive,” she said. “We all have to get dressed so why do certain women not have the opportunity to look and feel their best?”

Choosing an outfit that makes her feel good depends on the occasion and mood. “All the pieces in the collection lend themselves to a different part of my identity,” she said. “And all women. We’re so full of duality and juxtaposition, we’re multifaceted.”

However, when it comes to ta favorite look of her fiancé, he favors the Faux Leather Jumpsuit, which he helped her design. “It’s his favorite piece,” she said. “I think he just loves that there’s something sexy about leather but also tough. He loves a strong woman.”

This line is available for a limited time only on Kohls.com and in select stores. To check out the looks on women of all different ages, sizes and ethnicities, keep scrolling.