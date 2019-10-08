



Besides being a star of CW’s hit drama series, “Riverdale,” Camila Mendes is just like Us. She commits herself to a lavender-infused wellness routine to stay calm, gets sweaty when she’s nervous and loves a pretty-packaged formula that works as well as it looks. We had a chance to hop on the phone with the actress to learn more about her new gig as a spokesperson for Secret’s new essential oils collection — and to swap sweat stories that are all too relatable.

The Secret With Essential Oils Collection is new to the beloved drugstore brand’s signature lineup and it promises 48-hour sweat and odor protection — like many of its formulas do! But the new offering is free of dyes and parabens and is created with a dual-blend of essential oils, which are said to be the purest form of fragrance!

The collection is made up of four scents: Coconut Oil and Mandarin, Lavender and Eucalyptus, Rose and Charcoal and Cedarwood and Citrus. Mendes cites the Lavender and Eucalyptus scent as her favorite of the bunch because the essential oil is an important component of her self-care routine. “I have this roll-on lavender oil that I carry around with me,” she told Us. “It’s such a soothing smell and my job can be very stressful, so it puts me at ease. I also have a diffuser at my home in L.A. that I keep on constantly — just constantly pumping lavender into the air,” she laughed.

While on the subject of stress, Mendes touched on a comedic sweating experience that left her searching for a deodorant that would help her sweat less. “It was the final ‘Riverdale’ audition and I was in a room with a bunch of other people testing for the roles like Lili and Cole. I was wearing this long-sleeve turtleneck and it was really thin. From the past times I had worn it, it would easily show sweat and I sweat a lot when I’m stressed. Not working out, but when I’m stressed,” she repeated with a laugh. “I stuffed paper towels in my shirt to make sure nothing showed, so that right before I went in I could just pull out the paper towels.”

In addition to discovering her go-to deodorant and landing a sweet acting gig, Mendes also found a brand with a mission that she really admires. “I love that Secret’s whole approach to this campaign is about encouraging women to be strong and to conquer life’s most stressful moments,” said the actress. “And when I did my research, I learned that they donated over half a million dollars to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team to fight for equal pay. I realized that their brand is about making progress for women, so I didn’t think twice [about becoming an ambassador.]”

The Secret With Essentials Oils collection is now available exclusively at Target for $11.99.

