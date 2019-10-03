October is much more than spooky ghost stories and pumpkin spiced drinks. It’s also a time when we honor those affected by breast cancer. And what better way to show support than through a bit of shopping?

Tons of designer companies and beauty brands work with non-profit organizations that work to help improve the lives of those who have suffered from the disease. Whether it’s through a pink-hued entire collection or a single cult-favorite item in limited-edition packaging, it’s incredible to see chic brands work to fight for a good cause.

These Are the Best Hair, Makeup and Skincare Products of 2019

A favorite is GHD’s Ink on Pink, which is a collaboration between the celebrity-favorite hair tool brand and tattoo artist David Allen, who spends his time working to turn mastectomy scars into works of art. He teamed up to design a limited-edition version of the Styler and Platinum+ Styler. Not to mention, for every purchase of the cool-looking item, $10 goes towards Living Beyond Breast Cancer, which helps women rebuild their lives after undergoing treatment.

However, the most common organization beauty companies donate to is, course, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (a.k.a. BCRF), which is working towards curing and helping prevent cancer.

Fashionable but affordable sunglass brand Prive Revaux is donating a percentage of each item sold within the special collection, while the shoe company Rothy’s is just straight-up donating $50,000 to BCRF. But there’s also an adorable blush-colored flat that commemorates the occasion.

Keep scrolling to see some of the best must-have beauty and fashion picks that all go to a good cause in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.