



Who knew the demand for pumpkin spice Spam was so high?

The fall-themed canned meat product hit shelves on Monday, September 23, — the first day of fall — and sold out within hours of its highly anticipated debut. More specifically, the limited-edition food item was made available for purchase starting at 7 a.m. CDT on SPAM.com and Walmart.com in two-packs for $8.98 and sold out in less than seven hours.

SPAM Pumpkin Spice, as it’s known, was first announced last month. It is described via a press release as a “celebration of the flavors of fall.” It features a “blend of seasonal spices” including cinnamon, clove, allspice and nutmeg, to give it a subtle sweetness.

Furthermore, the release notes that Spam Pumpkin Spice, which is the brand’s first variety to debut in four years, can be incorporated into several warm recipes, ranging from grilled cheeses to fall hashes. Apparently, consumers who have sampled the product have noted it’s an ideal pairing for popular brunch dishes such as savory waffles, frittatas and breakfast burritos.

Despite its apparent versatility, not everyone is on board with pumpkin-flavored Spam. As one naysayer put it, “Pumpkin Spice Spam. Someone please tell me what sounds appetizing about that?” Added another: “Apparently, pumpkin spice flavored Spam is now a thing. Somebody needs to be punished for that.” A third social media user simply deemed the new offering “not OK.”

Others were less preoccupied with the Spam itself and more interested in the fact that it sold out so quickly. “Apparently the Pumpkin Spice Spam sold out the first day,” wrote one Twitter user. “I am ambivalent about this.” Another user expressed a similar sentiment, writing, “Appears the pumpkin spice Spam sold out. It really is the first day of Fall.”

Believe it or not, there were also several social media users eager to give this unusual product a try. “It’s September 23. Where is my pumpkin spice spam?” wondered one. Noted another Twitter user: “I have added the pumpkin spice spam to my grocery list so that I don’t forget to pick it up.”

On Tuesday, September 24, Jimmy Kimmel tried some Pumpkin Spice Spam on Jimmy Kimmel Live! After frying it up, the talkshow host, who has eaten Spam before, took a bite. While Guillermo, who also sampled the dish, didn’t like it, Kimmel deemed it “not that bad.” He added: “It kind of tastes like if a pig had sex with a pumpkin.”

Scroll down for some additional pumpkin spice Spam reactions.

I could only eat SPAM in a survival situation…however, I’d probably die if it was pumpkin spice SPAM. Beyond yuck. — G.Carnell (@Itsa_nicenight4) September 19, 2019

Every time somebody shares a picture of Pumpkin Spice flavoured Spam, or Vegemite chocolate, or some ludicrous multilayered savoury dish, I honestly think it looks *amazing*. I am 100% the target audience for these foods. I am most definitely not a supertaster. — Paul Fenwick (@pjf) August 25, 2019

I love me some SPAM….but pumpkin spice? I’m going to have to take a pass methinks. — MikeinNV (@racecar_451) September 23, 2019

