It’s never too early to start thinking about Halloween candy! Though the spooky holiday is a few months away, that didn’t stop Hershey’s from releasing details about a handful of sweet treats it has lined up for October 31.

The sweet offerings, which are a mix of new treats and themed favorites, include candies from the Hershey’s, Kit Kat and Reese’s brands. All of the items are slated to hit shelves next month and will be available for a limited time.

Perhaps the most anticipated newbie is Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats. Though these snack-size treats are modeled after regular Kit Kats, they’ll be stuffed with a pumpkin pie-flavored crème, not the typical chocolate variety. According to the colorful wrapper, the bars will also be orange, not brown.

While Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats technically made their debut in 2017, the initial release was very limited. This year, the candies will be available nationwide. “Gotta try one or two,” tweeted one eager fan. Added another: “They are releasing Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats this year so I guess I’ll just wait until October till I smile again.”

Those expecting a crowd on All Hallow’s Eve can purchase the Hershey Halloween Assortment Skull Bowl, which is a cranium-inspired container that comes filled with an assortment of Reese’s and Hershey’s miniatures – perfect to feed hungry trick-or-treaters.

Curious to see the other Halloween-inspired sweet treats Hershey’s is releasing next month? Scroll down for more!